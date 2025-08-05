This is going to sound racist - mostly because it is - but not in the way one would expect.

I am of the opinion that the coming of King Barackus the Last, the Lightworker, Warrior Poet, Commander of the Tides, and set race relations back half a century.

There is a reason we see haughty black politicos, pundits, journalists, and activists and it goes directly back to the election of Obama - this election and the irrationally hagiographic celebrations by the sectaries, the trembling of orgiastic sycophants, and the ritual self-abuse of the flagellants - all of them white - set a tone of a power shift from white skinned people to black skinned people.

There is a class of black superiority/black nationalists left over from the 60's that managed to merge with their white radical terrorist pals from various extreme left-wing groups like the Students for a Democratic Society and from these radicals, a class of black ascensionists was born.

Their Moses, if not their messiah, was a multi-racial president who would lead them to the promised land so armed with Critical Race Theory and backed by a government filled with black radicals and subservient whites riddled with white guilt, they filled offices in DC and throughout academia.

In DC, that meant a chance to have a hand in policy formation and execution, policies that were little more than reverse racism that would cement advantages for blacks based on little more than skin color and radicalism.

At universities, Black “academics” like Ibram X. Kendi (aka Henry Rogers), were lifted out of obscurity and placed on pedestals - which is ironic because while they campaigned for their achievements to be recognized, the color of their skin matters more than their scholarships.

This led to BLM riots/arson/looting. It led to black mobs attacking whites - and in some cases, each other. Black crime was no longer crime because the blacks (and their white enablers) in power excused it.

Having sold the idea since the Goldwater campaign in 1964 that conservatives are the racist white devils that Democrats were and are, blacks were given unearned power and allowed the illusion of control because the white liberals running the show from behind the curtain saw black skin as the Holy Grail, a weapon powerful enough to destroy the conservative right.

The pin-up girl for all of this was Peggy Joseph, who said in 2008 (on camera no less):

“I won’t have to worry about puttin’ gas in my car, I won’t have to worry about payin’ my mortgage.”

But it was all a lie.

These are the same libs who loudly campaigned for reparations - but when the time came to do something other than talk, melted into the background, finding excuses not to make reparations real.

Whitey was still in charge – behind the scenes and likely with Obama’s participation, the powerful white leftists were still pulling the strings. The money people, those who Democrats claim to hate, were still steering the ship.

Now that the black con is discovered and out in the open, things are shifting back toward the right – not because it is white, but because it is traditional, honest, reality based and – well – right.

And the blacks who tasted power and had it taken away are not happy about it.

DEI is melting like ice cream on an August Texas afternoon. Woke is dying. Achievement matters again. Performance is a metric. Logic is back to is/is not rather than 358 different genders and pronouns. Reality is the basis for everything. Skin color is the basis for nothing.

It is extremely hard – like driving into a brick wall hard - to realize that the Dunning- Kruger Effect is real, you are a victim of it, and people who knew better took advantage of you for their personal gain.

The way forward is not black, white, brown, or yellow. It is red, white, and blue. It is the colorblind American way.