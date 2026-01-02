Eat the rich. That will fix things, at least that’s what the current wave of collectivists preach.

To all the people out there posting those nostalgic memes about how a family could afford a house, a car, and vacations on a single salary back in the day—yeah, the good ole days when inflation wasn’t devouring your paycheck like a rabid wolf—and then twisting yourselves into pretzels to blame Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos for your current woes, let me hit you with a reality check that’s blasting louder than a rock concert in your living room. The real answer to your economic gripes isn’t some shadowy cabal of Dr. Evil billionaires hoarding wealth in their space lairs; it’s staring you right in the face on an IMAX screen with THX Dolby surround sound, complete with popcorn and a side of denial.

Spoiler alert: it is massive, jaw-dropping government fraud and waste, unfolding in real time like a blockbuster disaster movie where you’re the unwilling extra footing the bill.

Look, I’ve got no beef with reminiscing about simpler times, but let’s get real: the erosion of that middle-class dream didn’t happen because Musk launched rockets or Bezos shipped your impulse buys overnight for delivery between 4 and 7 AM. Those guys—and others like them—make their fortunes by actually producing and doing stuff people want and are willing to pay for. Tesla cars zooming down the highway? People buy ‘em because they want them. Amazon’s empire? Built on convenience that billions crave.

Capitalism, at its core, thrives on voluntary exchange: you give value, you get paid. No one’s forcing you to buy a Cybertruck or Prime membership. If they screw up, customers bail, and the market punishes inefficiency faster than a bad Yelp review.

But governments? Oh boy, that’s a different beast entirely. There’s only one entity in America with the unchecked power to raid your wallet at gunpoint—figuratively, through taxes—and then squander it on nonsense without a shred of accountability. They don’t have to innovate, compete, or even pretend to care about keeping costs down. Motives? Zilch. Efficiency? Laughable. Their “customers”—that’s you and me—don’t get a say in the product; we’re just the ATM they hit up whenever the coffers run dry.

And right now, in 2026, we’re witnessing the smoking gun of this scam in high definition: trillions in borrowed bucks vanishing into black holes of fraud, from bloated aid programs that could fund a small country to “infrastructure” projects that never materialize beyond ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Remember those COVID relief funds? Billions siphoned off by scammers while small businesses crumbled. Or the endless stream of pork-barrel spending in omnibus bills that no one reads? That’s your tax dollars at work—or rather, at play, lining pockets and funding failures.

The recent exposés on massive fraud—think the IRS admitting to billions in erroneous refunds, or audits revealing Pentagon waste that could buy every American a steak dinner—are the neon signs flashing “Wake Up!” Yet folks keep pointing fingers at the wrong villains. It’s not capitalism jacking up your rent or grocery bills; it’s the inflationary spiral fueled by endless government printing presses and deficit spending. Every trillion-dollar “stimulus” package is just future taxes on steroids, saddling your kids and grandkids with debt they’ll never escape. And the borrowing? It’s like maxing out a credit card on luxury vacations while claiming poverty—except you’re the one paying the interest.

People like Zohran Mamdani, with their socialist pipe dreams of ending cold rugged individualism and replacing it with warm and fuzzy collectivism (because Stalin, Lenin, Mao and Castro were such cuddly Teddy bears)—leading to more government control, aren’t the heroes here; they’re the sequel to the problem. More statism means more bureaucracy, more red tape, more ways for your hard-earned cash to evaporate into thin air. We’ve seen it before: Venezuela, Cuba, the Soviet Union—utopias on paper that turned into economic graveyards. Here in the U.S., it’s the same rot, just with better PR.

And the fraud isn’t a bug; it’s a feature of a system that grows by feeding on your productivity, wasting it, and coming back for more without giving a damn about results.

So, wake up and smell the statism and socialism at work, folks.

It’s not the entrepreneurs building the future who are robbing you blind—it’s the leviathan in D.C. that’s been doing it for decades, and the evidence is piling up like unpaid bills. Time to demand accountability, slash the waste, and let real innovation drive prosperity. Otherwise, keep blaming the Musks and Bezoses while your wallet gets lighter.

Your call.