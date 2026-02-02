Don Lemon’s argument that he should not have been arrested and charged is his identity as a “journalist” and a black gay man, even though his own videos show his clear involvement in the invasion of the Cities Church sanctuary—during a Sunday morning service—in St. Paul.

While discussing the fact exposed by those doxxing the individuals involved in the shooting of Alex Pretti were Hispanic, ex-MSNBC host Krystal Ball expressed an opinion, one also strongly held by many on the left, saying she can’t grasp why minorities join ICE. A little over half of U.S. Border Patrol agents are Hispanic, as are about one-third of ICE agents.

Kyle Kulinski, some leftie trash heap who hosts a show on BlueCry I have never heard of, posted: “So Alex Pretti got killed by a Hispanic guy desperately trying to be white and the world’s most obvious closet case,” implying that one officer is a traitor to his race and the other is gay.

Wait, I thought the left was the bastion of race respect and LGBTQ allyship.