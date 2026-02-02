Thom Tillis, retiring from the Senate, did an interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns, and in it he said that for the first time in his life, he might be a RINO — not, of course, due to anything he believes or has done, but because the “Republican Party has drifted so far from limited government, free markets, and federalism, which are the bedrock of any conservative thinker.”

I don’t know much about Tillis other than he got bruised up pretty badly in the fight over the Big Beautiful Bill and decided not to run for reelection. Overall, he sponsored bills primarily in the areas of health, immigration, crime and law enforcement, finance, international affairs, commerce, armed forces and national security, and taxation. Rather than being known as a hard liner, he has generally been regarded as a moderate Republican willing to work across party lines.

But what I see in Tillis’ dislike of Trump is a tendency I see in pretty much all Democrats in DC — the big exception being John Fetterman — and that is the penchant to use Trump as an excuse for a lack of desire to actually go after progressive Democrats.

I’m only half kidding.