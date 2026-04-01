Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
5d

Absolutely! I am proud to be an American.

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
5d

My family has been American since before 1776, and I’d never live anywhere else. The current challenge is refuse to lose what we have been given.

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