On a national level, we need to pay heed to Chesterton’s Parable of the Fence. Before we allow people to tear America down, we need to force them to tell us why it was put here in the first place.

Despite the contemporary left’s view, America at 250 has a lot going for it.

I’m not sure why people continue trying to resurrect failed social and economic systems that have already been tested—and failed—elsewhere. It’s not as if we lack evidence. We have centuries of historical data documenting the deficiencies of these systems in practice, not theory.

And spare me the tired refrain: “They just haven’t been implemented correctly.” Implementation isn’t the problem. Forced collectivism is structurally incompatible with truth and freedom. Without coercion, it collapses under its own weight as people abandon it. With coercion, it staggers forward—until it can’t. The human cost is not theoretical. The body counts tied to regimes led by Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler, and Pol Pot reach into the hundreds of millions.

Yet, despite that record, people remain hell-bent on repeating the same failed experiments—subjecting new populations to the same old ideas, as if history were a laboratory and citizens were disposable test subjects.

Paraphrasing Churchill, democracy is the worst system of government ever devised—except for all the others that have been tried.

So instead of taking cues from activists with slogans and grievances, why not evaluate America against the historical record?

America became the largest economy in the world (by total GDP) around 1890. Since then, it has led the world in multiple foundational categories:

Industrial production and manufacturing output Technological innovation and R&D Military power and global force projection Financial system dominance (U.S. dollar and capital markets) Higher education and scientific research Cultural influence (film, music, brands, media) Agricultural productivity and food exports Entrepreneurship and startup formation Energy production (especially oil and natural gas)

Those are not marginal categories—they are the pillars of modern civilization.

The United States remains the world’s only true superpower—and the only nation whose citizens have left boot prints on the Moon. Beyond that singular achievement, consider just a few of the breakthrough “firsts”:

First powered airplane flight (1903) First general-purpose electronic computer (ENIAC) Creation of the internet’s foundation (ARPANET) First practical transistor First nuclear weapon (1945) First reusable spacecraft (Space Shuttle) First spacecraft to enter interstellar space (Voyager 1) First mass-produced automobile (Model T and assembly line) Creation of GPS (global navigation system)

That is not coincidence. That is a system producing results.

Now consider how we define “poverty” in America.

According to government data, a large majority of households classified as “poor” have access to amenities that were luxuries—or outright unavailable—to prior generations:

80% have air conditioning (compared to 36% of all Americans in 1970)

92% have a microwave

Nearly three-fourths have a car or truck; 31% have two or more

Nearly two-thirds have cable or satellite TV

About half have a personal computer

Over 40% have internet access

Most report consistent access to food, with very low rates of hunger due to inability to afford it

Housing data tells a similar story:

Only 4% experience temporary homelessness in a given year

Roughly half live in single-family homes or townhouses

42% own their homes

Overcrowding is rare

The average poor American has more living space than many non-poor Europeans

Most housing is in good repair

None of this suggests there are no problems. It does suggest something else: even at its lowest levels, the American system produces a standard of living that much of the world—and much of history—would consider extraordinary.

That didn’t happen by accident. It came from a system built on individual liberty, market-driven innovation, and a cultural expectation of effort, accountability, and upward mobility.

So before we discard it in favor of theories that have repeatedly failed, it might be worth taking an honest look at the scoreboard.

America isn’t perfect. But judged against history, not slogans or mass produced protest signs, it is remarkably successful.

And it is worth protecting.

Happy 250 America!