Unlicensed Punditry

J Adams
3h

time to change it back to "are" along with the maps reflecting the Gulf of America

curtmilr
2h

The causes of the Civil War were multiple: states rights, and slavery, as noted, but also economics and selective national tariffs which served to benefit some states sectionally and disadvantaging the rest. This led to conflict in Congress that grew more and more heated.

We almost had a split over tariffs earlier in that century which was resolved thru compromise.

Lincoln was adamant that those tariffs be enforced specifically to fund his vision of funding growth in the more populous north. Preferential impoverishment of the south to enrich the industrialization of the north and due to distaste for the agrarian-based economy of the south. It also served to financially diminish slavery and its expansion.

Thus, the unanimous opposition to him by the southern states and secession.

Lincoln had the unitary view based on population while the southern states held the states rights view where their economies were their own concern, not a matter for D.C.

So, the federal Republic essentially died with the Civil War, and the friction continues today with the reparations movement, DEI, assaults on statues of historical figures, names of forts, etc.

Slavery would have largely died out with mechanization due to the comparative advantage over the immense economic burden to support the large population of slaves (slavery is ultimately socialist labor camps). So, the cultural convulsions would have still resulted upon their release, which is why the Liberian experiment was begun, but without the wanton death and destruction of the Civil War.

