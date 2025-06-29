First, let me state for the record that I love science fiction. I never got into the Star Trek vs. Star Wars argument because I liked both. I also love the Sword and Sorcery genre, my primary vehicle of escape when I was a kid. I imagined myself as Elric of Melinbone, the albino king, reluctant hero, wanderer, pirate and provocateur, trying to escape his prophesied fate at the whims of the black runesword, Stormbringer.

But I do think the creators of science fiction and fantasy often include themes personal to them in their creations. J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis did, so why would Gene Roddenberry be any exception?