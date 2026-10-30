Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Debbie Wagner's avatar
Debbie Wagner
13h

So right. It’s hypocrisy on steroids. Look how the leftists are defending Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz, Keith Ellison and the obvious fraud and money laundering in Minnesota. Look at how they defend every single democrat regardless of how obvious their crimes may be. (Both Clintons, the Biden crime family, Nancy Pelosi, Karen Bass, Tish James, etc.) But, they have no compunction over inventing “crimes” against President Trump, then slandering him with their outrageously biased judgement — “pedo”, “rapist”, “felon”, “white supremacist”, “racist”, “dictator”. On and on.

These are the rantings of useful idiots whose minds are darkened and whose consciences are seared. For them the brainwashing is complete.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
14h

The warfare against him was set up by Dems not only to intimidate him and his supporters but to use it to call him names like pedo and felon! Now you have Slotkin calling for intimidating anyone who may want to work in Republican administrations in the future. Shameful politics!

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