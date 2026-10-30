To say that I am constantly amazed by the left’s invocation of President Trump’s felony “convictions” and “rape” charges would be a lie - mostly because I always anticipated how often they would be used.

Yesterday I raised the issue with a Democrat who accused me if not being serious about enforcing the law because she interpreted my lack of concern with the charges against the President - and about me not caring about those charges, she was correct, but not for the reasons she had assumed.

I explained to her that it is hard for me to get past the decades of hypocrisy and disdain for the law when they are the targets. I was barely aware of JFK’s extramarital escapades, being a child, but Clinton brought them into focus for me as an adult. I explained to here that the Democrats set the standard for presidential conduct when they claimed that diddling with an intern was a “private matter” and not a concern as long as the president was doing what they wanted, so if they don’t care about misconduct while the president sits in the Oval Office, it is hard for me to get angry about a president who was judged liable for an event where there was no evidence presented, corroborating or otherwise, and happened so long ago that the alleged victim couldn’t even accurately state which year it was alleged to have occurred.

As to the “felonies” - a biased judicial system, helmed by a DA and State AG who both had committed to “get Trump” while they were in office, set the stage for the invention of a felony that has never existed, nor has been prosecuted since, by stitching together threadbare legal theories in a tapestry of complete absurdity in order to first, create a crime out of double entry accounting, and then to pile enough manure on the transactions a felony grew out of the pile of offal.

“But he was convicted by a jury of his peers” isn’t enough to overcome the stench that grew from that fetid collection of Manhattanites, their emotional reasoning, and their fantasy creations, but even assuming that I considered those “convictions” to be serious, there is still the matter of the rank hypocrisy of people claiming ownership of the law when they routinely treat the “law” as paper with which to polish their arseholes, and then flush it down the sewer.

From illegal immigration to massive fraud on the American taxpayer to bail “reform” (which essentially means “catch and release”), to the actions of Jack Smith and his Congressional enablers, Democrats have shown total disdain for the law when it is applied to them. It is not enough that the ignore laws when those laws prove inconvenient, it is that they do so with such rancor and casual disregard for the consequences.

And those consequences are often deadly. The stories of innocent victims being brutally raped or even killed by drunk illegal aliens are legion, as well as those unfortunate people, like Californian Todd Stewart, who wind up murdered by someone who should never have been in America to begin with.

In Martinez, California this August, Marcos Iriarte-Valdez, a Venezuelan “migrant”, was on pretrial release for burglaries he committed back in April when he was arrested on August 4 for violating home detention monitoring. On August 5, a Iriarte-Valdez was ordered released by Contra Costa Superior Court Judge Nichelle Holmes, an appointee of Gov. Gavin Newsom, on his own recognizance with a referral back to home detention monitoring.

Less than 24 hours later, Iriarte-Valdez randomly stabbed 68-year-old Todd Stewart to death outside Stewart’s home on Francis Court after Stewart noticed a random guy carrying weapons and trying to break into neighborhood homes.

Zero corrective actions resulted from this event, a 68 year old retiree randomly stabbed to death in the driveway of his own home. There is no question Iriarte-Valdez committed the murder as it was was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance cameras.

Watch how quickly the Democrats set themselves on fire when they think a criminal and crime can be linked to anyone on the right and how fast it disappears when the perpetrator (or motive) doesn’t fit the preferred narrative. You may have to search for these instances because they disappear from the media into the memory hole very, very quickly.

There has been an active effort in Democrat dominated jurisdictions to infiltrate the ranks with partisan legal officials and to nullify the various processes of jurisprudence to the point that Democrats can rely on not being investigated, arrested or even charged. Prosecution is completely out of the question because the population for jury selection has been so completely poisoned by the social contagion that used to be called “progressivism”, they will refuse to convict any fellow traveler.

It is almost as if they see themselves as kings and queens, but that can’t because they routinely scream there are “No Kings!” in their mental health exercises they call “protests”.

No matter what they will scream, there is nothing like this on the right. Nothing at all. We get lambasted for trying to enforce standing law.

So, my Democrat friends, you are damn right I don’t care what you assert against President Trump.

But it is not my support for our President that results in my perspective - it is your actions that made me not to care.