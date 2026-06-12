How can we remain the same country and culture when we can’t agree on much of anything? Not merely on policy preferences or the usual disputes of democratic life, but on the most fundamental things — the meaning of words, the interpretation of laws, the basic facts of what is happening around us. The foundation has not merely cracked; in many quarters, it is being jackhammered from below.

Laws long passed and enforced are now subject to interpretations so tortured and remote from their original intent that the men who wrote them would not recognize their own handiwork. Terms once universally understood are now redefined mid-conversation, or worse, intentionally misunderstood as a weapon — deployed to wrong-foot the honest and reward the disingenuous. Language, which is the shared medium of a civilization, has become a minefield. You cannot debate someone who will not agree on what the words mean, any more than you can play chess with an opponent who moves the pieces when you aren’t looking.

The effect on ordinary people has been profound. Reasonable men and women, the kind who hold jobs, raise families, pay taxes, coach Little League, and generally ask only to be left in peace — are shopworn and threadbare from the relentless mental assault. And sometimes it is not merely mental. The ambient pressure of the current moment has a grinding, exhausting quality that is not accidental. It is designed to exhaust. A people who are tired do not resist. A people who are demoralized do not organize. A people who have been made to feel ridiculous for caring about the things they care about eventually stop saying so in public, and that silence is then presented as consensus.

The news environment is the most visible engine of this exhaustion. Every story, regardless of its actual weight, is packaged as an existential crisis, the end of democracy, the end of decency, the end of the world as we know it. The volume is not turned up by ten; it is turned up by fifty, by a hundred. If you decline to share in the official panic, you are not a person exercising judgment, you are a misanthrope, a moral defective, someone who simply wants granny to die in the street. This rhetorical move, the transformation of skepticism into cruelty, is one of the more insidious tricks of the modern media apparatus. It forecloses disagreement by making disagreement a character flaw.

But it isn’t real.

Much of what is presented as unambiguous catastrophe is, in fact, ordinary political news, the kind that has always characterized a functioning, contentious republic but repackaged for maximum distress and theatrical effect. The evidence for this is not subtle. It requires only memory. It is not that difficult to recall an era when a president was lauded by the same press organs for simply not falling off a stage, up a set of air stairs, or for stringing three non-random words together in a sentence. The standards shifted entirely, not because events changed, but because the coverage was never really about events at all. It was about the management of political sentiment. When the apparatus is turned in your favor, every stumble becomes a charming moment of humanity. When it is turned against you, every achievement becomes a threat.

This is one of — if not the single most persistent and sophisticated — demoralization campaigns ever visited upon a national population in peacetime. The scale of it is difficult to absorb because it is so total. It operates across every platform, every institution, every cultural venue simultaneously. It does not announce itself as propaganda; it arrives dressed as journalism, as scholarship, as entertainment, as moral urgency. There is no escape.

The electoral chaos that has attended recent cycles is not a separate phenomenon from this broader assault — it is one front of it. And it is perhaps the most strategically important front, because elections are the mechanism through which citizens exercise the belief that their participation matters. Undermine that belief, and you have not merely won a political fight; you have severed the ligament that connects the citizen to the republic.

The manufactured sense of futility — the grinding message that irregularities are everywhere, that nothing can be proven, that nothing can be corrected, that the institutions charged with oversight are either captured or indifferent, and nobody is going to jail, is not a neutral observation about democratic dysfunction. It is a weapon. It is designed to beat you into submission. It wants you resigned to the cheating, believing there is nothing you can do, that engagement is for suckers, that the game was fixed before you sat down.

The people running this campaign are counting on precisely that conclusion. They are counting on exhaustion, counting on the decent, burdened, ordinary American to eventually look at the relentless circus and decide that checking out is the sane response.

It is not. It is, in fact, the one response that guarantees the outcome they are working toward.

America is not a machine that runs without tending. It is a shared act of will, renewed by people who insist, against the noise and the manufactured despair, that the country is worth the argument. The demoralization campaign is real, but so is the country. We have survived worse than this, in times when the tools for fighting back were far less numerous than they are now.

Thanks to Almighty God, Americans have always had the vision to see truth and the strength to say, “No, I will not allow the lies to rule me.”

Now is the time to say it and end this blizzard of lies and demoralization.