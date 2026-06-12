Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The permanent political class wants Americans tired, cynical, isolated, and convinced that nothing can be fixed. That is the whole game. If voters believe the courts are captured, elections are chaos, language means nothing, media lies are unavoidable, and nobody powerful ever pays, then surrender starts to feel rational. Smith’s answer is the right one: do not surrender. America is not maintained by spectators. It is renewed by citizens who refuse demoralization as a political weapon. Thanks be to Almighty God, this country still has people who can see through the fog, stand upright, and say no.

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
2h

"America .... is a shared act of will, renewed by people who insist, against the noise and the manufactured despair, that the country is worth the argument." And that, boys and girls, is the only thing that will see us through the coming years. Our shared act of will is based on the Constitution, the contract between the governed and the government. When violated, we are all in jeopardy.

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