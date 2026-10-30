Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Danny Chess's avatar
Danny Chess
6h

“But any society that confuses aspirations with achievable outcomes will inevitably become frustrated with reality, and that frustration is fertile ground for political movements that make impossible promises.”

Money paragraph in a great essay exploring the huge cognitive and worldview gap between Liberals and Conservatives.

I do need to buy and read Sowell’s insightful book.

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Brad's avatar
Brad
2h

Decades ago I maintained that Social Justice Warriors were driven by ideals based on the unrealistic utopian visions in their head. You've now put a name to this condition. 'Nirvana Fallacy'. Love it. As I do your observation that the Left uses different measuring sticks in comparing ideologies.

"It begins with a morally attractive objective, assumes that objective must be achievable, and treats objections concerning feasibility as evidence of moral deficiency." Right on!

Great article.

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