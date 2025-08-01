Unlicensed Punditry

173dVietVet's avatar
173dVietVet
Another MUST KEEP Article ! !

I concur completely with your assessment confided to a former antagonista. My views stated herein, dissect the motivations of why the Libtards act the way we see. Perhaps “my ideas” might help we Conservatives understand ourselves by comparison:

A one time Liberal, now staunch Patriot, recently noted that "illogical actions are the playground of the communist." (T.L. Davis)

This is accurate and wise observation, IMHO.

When emotional thinkers get power over others, they rule, not by facts and logic, but by their emotions.

Ruling by facts and logic is "hard work" because you have to work to seek out information and then determine what among the competing snippets is factual. And it is even more "hard work" to discern what the REAL PROBLEM actually is that needs being addressed. Furthermore, it is "hard work" to decide what proposed actions will produce the most likely chance of success at the lowest cost to ALL. (Pssst: We all know human nature leans toward the easy way out, don't we ? This explains the lure that today's Liberalism has to thus draw in the like-minded.)

But when you rule by emotion, you only need to have the right motives, as judged by others of your ilk. Thus, any logical requirements for evaluating success just become hindrances to your feeling good about how your ideas are going to absolutely solve every nuance of the situation....

And as you said, Michael, throwing other peoples’ money at the problem is how DemonicRats measure success of their solutions to the problems they willfully avoid remembering that they also created….

Jack Sotallaro
Wow! Just Wow! This is a must read, Everyone who is wondering what is happening politically should study this.

Thanks

Jack

https://jacksotallaro.substack.com/

