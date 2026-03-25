The current Democrat trend toward implementing a wealth tax, a tax on unrealized gains got me thinking about property taxes. While these are not technically a tax on unrealized gains—in practice, they behave like one.

They tax asset value independent of income, rise with paper appreciation, and can force owners to liquidate assets to satisfy liabilities created by gains they never realized and of you don’t or can’t pay, they can confiscate your home and sell it to satisfy back taxes.

They are the government’s way of taxing what you own as if you’d already sold it—whether you have or not.