People tend to reduce events to a level of simplicity they can comfortably explain to themselves, a lowest-common-denominator version of reality that fits inside their existing worldview. It is a coping mechanism as much as it is an intellectual shortcut. Complex systems, layered motivations, and long arcs of history get flattened into something bite-sized and emotionally satisfying, but because that reduction is filtered through individual experience, preexisting bias, and whatever information stream someone happens to swim in, it is very often wrong.

The Iran conflict is a case in point.

Listen to the commentary and you will hear a dozen tidy explanations. It is about oil. It is about territory. It is Israel versus Islam. It is a proxy war. It is regime change. It is American imperialism. It is resistance. Each of these explanations contains a sliver of truth, which is precisely why they are so seductive. They allow people to grab onto something familiar and declare the matter understood.

The truth is that none of the simplifications, standing alone, explain what is actually happening.

This is not, at its core, a war for land or resources. It is not a medieval crusade dressed up in modern language. It is not simply a geopolitical contest between nation-states jockeying for position on a map or control of a waterway. Despite the moral appeal of that framing, it is not even fundamentally a war for the liberation of the Iranian people or the security of Israel and its people, though that may be one of its downstream consequences.

Personally, I think the charge that “it is all about the Jews” is the most weapons grade dumbass take going. That “take” sells because it is attention grabbing, conspiratorial, and it plays on hatred rather than intellect, but it is wrong. It’s like saying Tolkien wrote Lord of the Rings because it was all about protecting the Hobbits and the security of the Shire.

What we are watching is something far larger, and far more consequential.

It is a conflict of civilizations.

That phrase gets thrown around casually, usually by people who either misunderstand it or recoil from it, but if you step back and look at history without the comfort of modern euphemism, civilization-level conflicts are the events that actually shape the world. They are the moments when entire systems—ways of organizing power, law, belief, and human life—collide and one emerges dominant.

Think about the figures who truly bent the arc of history. Genghis Khan did not just conquer territory; he connected Eurasia into a functioning network of trade and exchange. Alexander the Great did not simply defeat armies; he fused cultures across continents into a shared Hellenistic framework. Qin Shi Huang did not merely win a war; he created the structural foundation of what we now recognize as China. Cyrus the Great built a model for governing diverse peoples at scale. And Napoleon Bonaparte, win or lose, reshaped the legal and political architecture of the modern world.

What unites them is not battlefield success. It is that they imposed systems that endured.

That is the level at which this conflict operates.

Strip away the slogans and you are left with two fundamentally incompatible visions of how human beings should organize themselves. On one side is a civilizational model rooted, however imperfectly, in individual liberty, distributed authority, and the idea that the state exists to serve the citizen. On the other is a model that fuses political power with religious absolutism, where authority flows downward from a claimed divine mandate and dissent is not merely opposition, but heresy.

This is not about who controls a piece of land. It is about which system has the right to define reality within that land and that is why I find so many of the surface-level explanations insufficient. They are describing pieces on the board, not the game being played. That also explains why the conflict feels so persistent and so resistant to tidy resolution. You cannot negotiate away a civilizational contradiction. You can pause it, manage it, or temporarily suppress it, but you cannot reconcile two systems that make mutually exclusive claims about truth, authority, and the nature of man.

At a narrative level, the closest analogy is not a modern diplomatic dispute, but something more elemental. It is Aragorn at the Black Gate, a moment where the confrontation is not about the ground beneath their feet, but about what kind of world will exist after the dust settles. At a historical level, it echoes something even older. This is Rome and the forces beyond its borders—not in a literal geographic sense, but in the sense of an ordered system confronting a fundamentally different conception of order.

None of this is to suggest inevitability or to claim moral perfection for either side.

Civilizations are not clean, and history rarely offers pure actors, but it is to say that reducing this conflict to oil, politics, or even religion alone misses the scale of what is at stake. When people simplify (or oversimplify, as some are doing for temporary political advantage) events like this, they are not just making an analytical error. They are shrinking something that operates on a civilizational plane down to something that fits inside a headline.

When people do that, they don’t just misunderstand the conflict, they misunderstand the future it is shaping.