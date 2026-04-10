Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Bossy's avatar
Dave Bossy
3h

Beautifully written. Powerful. Spot on if completed properly, this will have an everlasting effect on the world.

Reply
Share
MojaveRose's avatar
MojaveRose
3h

I think this piece captures pretty well the nuances and complexities of the situation. Listening to Paul Mauro interview an Iranian dissident who beautifully explained the current situation and some of the causes. One needs to look back to prebiblical history of the tribes in the area to understand the many aspects of forces and ideas still driving the quest for power in the region today.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture