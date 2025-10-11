I happen agree with the Democrats and their sycophantic media - ANTIFA as a distinct entity doesn’t exist.

The reason that is true is because they are merely an extension of the Democratic Party. This is simply undeniable. ANTIFA’s black-masked, street-brawling militants are not a separate movement but the inevitable outgrowth of a Democratic Party that has embraced violence as a political tool, fueled by its leaders’ relentless demonization of Donald Trump and his supporters. This radicalization, rooted in the party’s complete abandonment of principle during the Clinton era, has transformed Democrats into a force that wields mob tactics to maintain power, with ANTIFA as its most visible and aggressive manifestation.

ANTIFA’s so-called “anti-fascist” crusade is nothing more than a rebrand of 1960’s Democratic extremism. Their tactics - smashing windows, assaulting conservatives, and intimidating dissenters - align seamlessly with the party’s broader strategy of silencing opposition. Democratic leaders have spent years saturating their base with vitriolic rhetoric, labeling Trump supporters as “deplorables,” “fascists,” and “threats to democracy.” This incendiary language doesn’t just inspire votes; it incites action. When figures like Maxine Waters urge followers to “get in the faces” of Republicans or when Kamala Harris bails out rioters, they send a clear message: violence is a legitimate tool for advancing the Democratic agenda. ANTIFA, with its Molotov cocktails and street skirmishes, is simply the tip of the spear.

The Democratic Party’s descent into this moral abyss began in the 1990s, when it sacrificed integrity to defend Bill Clinton’s predatory behavior. Clinton’s exploitation of Monica Lewinsky, a young intern, in the White House was a grotesque abuse of power, yet Democrats closed ranks, excusing his actions as a “private matter” to protect their political machine. This pivotal moment normalized the idea that any means - however unethical, immoral or criminal - are justified in achieving or retaining power.

I recently wrote about the “ideological lie”, the idea that the historical and traditional distinction between good and evil could be replaced with an illegitimate, illusory distinction between progress and reactionary resistance. Democrats set the basis for the ideological lie that developed after the shock of 9/11 wore off and President Bush was found evil enough to be worthy of assassination porn – books, plays and social media fantasies. The racism against Condoleezza Rice, the first black female Secretary of State.

This ideological lie grew during the Obama terms and did nothing but accelerate when Donald Trump announced his candidacy for President – a man who had garnered praise and awards for his relationships with minority communities was turned into a racist, the second coming of Hitler, and a want to be despot, overnight.

That win-at-all-costs (even if it is based on lies) mentality now permeates the entire party, from local to state to national levels, manifesting in its refusal to condemn the 2020 riots that left cities burning or the harassment of conservative figures in public spaces. ANTIFA’s chaos is not an aberration but a direct extension of this ethos, emboldened by a party that winks at violence when it serves their cause.

Today, the Democrats’ complicity is unmistakable. When progressive governors and mayors refuse to support federal efforts to enforce immigration law, when they allow ANTIFA to overrun cities like Portland and Seattle, when media allies downplay their destruction as “mostly peaceful,” and when party leaders refuse to denounce mob tactics, they reveal their true colors. In this climate of overt and covert support, ANTIFA doesn’t need a formal membership roll because its spirit is embedded in the Democratic Party’s DNA.

Every brick thrown, every business looted, every conservative voice silenced, every assassination attempt, every conservative Christian activist executed, is a reflection of a party that has abandoned reason and civility for the ideological lie and violent, deadly coercion, if necessary.

The line between Democrat and ANTIFA has vanished because they are one and the same - a movement willing to burn down the system to preserve its grip on power. Until Democrats reject this violent legacy, ANTIFA will remain their unofficial enforcers, carrying out the party’s unspoken will with firearms, fists and fire.