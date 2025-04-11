Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

DEBRA O MADDRELL
Apr 11

Wal-Mart's entire business model is built on flogging cheap stuff to American consumers. It will be interesting to see if it is able to pivot.

ThurmanLady
Apr 12

Cheap goods from China and elsewhere have their place; I have little things around that make my life easier but aren't necessary for survival. While I understand we do manufacture some of our own medicines, we have to rely on another nation, shipping, etc. for those we don't. That's one of the types of things that can be concerning. If true that we discovered during Covid that we had little of what was necessary to help us through a pandemic manufactured in the US, it can also be a problem.

