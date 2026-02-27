Unlicensed Punditry

Rather Curmudgeonly
2h

Ask them if they really think the federal government, under both Republicans and Democrats, spent 40 years covering up for Donald Trump. All so that it could be revealed now.

Tomas Pajaros
2h

“Kafkatrapping,” defined as: your refusal to acknowledge that you are guilty of [some charge] simply confirms that you are guilty of it. The burden of proof is applied unequally. Conservatives and Republicans are not afforded the same evidentiary standard in the court of public opinion.

Truly, the conservative movement needs it's own 5th column; its own media attack strategy; its own brigade executing the Alinsky Rules for Radicals.

