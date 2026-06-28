Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
5h

My observation is that Gen Z is incredibly ignorant of history, a result of the self-licking ice cream cone at the heart of the American eduction system - the same system that has overtly prevented our young people from learning HOW to think over WHAT to think. How else can you explain children getting permission to attend political protests during school hours? This ignorance, combined with the natural man’s belief in his own decision making abilities (accelerated by youthful exuberance) has created a generation that is Hell bent on the nation’s destruction. Not that they think that is what they are doing, of course. No, no, no. They have all the confidence of medieval religious hermits, fully convinced of their mental and spiritual purity, fully convinced that they and their cohort are solely in firm possession of Truth. I do not see a good outcome in this trajectory.

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Craig's Thought Exercises's avatar
Craig's Thought Exercises
5hEdited

One of the ways the Democrats continue to retain power is through government unions and their considerable power to influence. I actually wrote an article about the process earlier this year after being prompted by a video (included) about how California is sinking into irrelevance under it's own weight here: https://craigbell.substack.com/p/how-government-unions-influence-public?r=rbzvz&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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