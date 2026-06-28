If you consider the current wave of socialism, it isn’t that different from past efforts other than in one respect – the route they have chosen.

Now, instead of street protests they have chosen a more direct electoral route, running campaigns and winning offices at a state and local level. That’s different. In years past, a socialist getting elected was either a sleight of hand (hiding who they really were) or a novelty (like Bernie Sanders was once considered).

But even in Europe and the UK where out and proud socialists have pretty much taken over governance via elections (and bureaucratic capture), they haven’t been able to take the big prize by converting an entire nation to nationalized industry with a fully centrally planned state economy— and the reason is that there is still enough of a blocker in the remaining watered down free market tendencies and republican forms of constitutional government that keep that last circuit breaker to the grand conversion from being tripped.

And yes, I know that not every country has a constitution remotely like ours, but the root “Magna Carta” and “Declaration of Arbroath” philosophies that led to the creation of our own amazing document may be on life support but still survive.

It’s also the reason neither the USSR nor China had any shot at global communism.

As we are seeing from the World Cup visitors in real time, our system, as flawed as it can be, is still the envy of the free world and the bane of those seeking to overthrow it. We are just too bathed in constant negativity that we can’t see how great we still are – and the American left knows it.

I measure it by the number of articles in lefty outlets that are like “Europeans Think Buc-ees, Texas Roadhouse, and Air Conditioning are Great – now let us tell you why that is a disaster for for the environment, minorities, and children”.

There’s been a lot of those because the left can’t abide the goodness in America. That feeling is second only to their anger at not having total control over everything.

I mentioned that the only use the Democrat Socialists of America had for the Democrats was ballot access, but to accomplish their stated goals of the destruction of capitalism and Western Civilization, they still need the Democrats to do the things they have openly promised and are currently discussing. To wit:

Take control of Congress and in 2028, the presidency, then

Pass a national wealth tax

Pass laws to censor the crap out of everything they don’t like and some that they do

Reopen the border and end deportations

Pack the Supreme Court and start undoing the rulings they don’t like

End the Electoral College and make presidential elections a national referendum

Eliminate the Senate (or at least deep six the filibuster if they take control)

Add DC and Puerto Rico as states

Prosecute conservatives and Christians

Restart USAID to get the gravy train to their international partners restarted

Our DSA comrades are still relatively weak, but the Democrat leadership is sauteed in fear right now and willing to facilitate the DSA id it means holding on to their powerful positions. If someone holds the door open for the DSA to realize their fever dreams, you can bet your sweet ass they are going to walk through it.

Saying it can never happen here is like saying “My kid would never do that” because it can and they will do exactly that, in the worst possible place, and at the worst possible time.

It is their nature.

I don’t give two fecal evacuations how you feel about Donald Trump, Iran, the Algae, or gas prices. If you don’t want to be living in the next Soviet nation, you better find the testosterone to vote and vote against anything that approximates the Mamdani wannabes who are beginning to get a foothold.

And that’s the truth.

Thhhpfffffft.