Another thought from my severely undercaffeinated mind this morning.

I’m going to have to agree with Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom on something.

All of California is not burning, it is true that it is only a small part of Los Angeles – but that admission made by these two is an indictment of a California government that I think prefers anarchy and authoritarianism to exist simultaneously.

Maybe that seems contradictory – and it is in theory, but you just need to understand what it means in practice.

Here’s what it means: Law can be geofenced. It has a geographic location. If you call five Waymo vehicles to Beverly Hills and set them on fire on Wilshire Boulevard, the response will be quite different than if you do the same thing in East LA.

You see, law exists for people living in Beverly Hills, for those in East LA, not so much.

Why would you suppose that to be true?

Of course, the people in Beverly Hills are rich, powerful, many are famous, and they behave – or at least when they break the laws they don’t prefer, they do it quietly. The Beverly Hillbillies expect obedience with the law, and as a result, are considered civilized - whereas the people in East LA are none of that – that is part of it, but it also tells us something about how the “egalitarians” in California government think about the citizens of both locations.

See, the people in East LA are to be left alone to rage because they are savage, something less than human. They can’t be expected to live under laws that go against their nature. They recreated the lands from which they came in LA and that life is all they know – their world is predator versus prey, so they will never be assimilated, nor do they want to be, so we should just keep pumping money into that area to make us all feel better about a violent and savage culture perpetuating itself. Drugs, murder, prostitution is all they know, and who are we to judge the way they choose to live.

We just want to keep them bottled up and dependent on us – as long as that culture doesn’t impact our right and proper friends in Beverly Hills.

So, anarchy and authoritarianism in this world are perfectly compatible - as long as they are kept on opposite sides of the fences.

It’s not contradictory at all.

“But Bass and her ilk are progressives, nay, they are communists.”

To that, I would point out that this is simply the way socialism and communism work. There is always a small group of people who find ways through money, influence, or exercise of power, to each the top of every communist government – many of the current or recent “socialist” darlings hold, or left upon their timely passing, fortunes numbering in billions of good old American dollars. Chavez and Maduro in the socialist paradise of Venezuela, every Chinese premier since Mao, the leaders of Hamas (the ones living in Qatar), and even Yassar Arafat of PLO fame all have or left behind fortunes for their families. Soviet era leaders had dachas on the Black Sea and the Russian oligarchs of today are wealthy beyond imagination, Putin himself included. Our own “democratic socialists” live pretty darn well.

There is no “right way” to implement any collectivist socioeconomic system because human nature is just too powerful.

But that doesn’t stop the powerful people in California from trying.

In The Road to Serfdom, F.A. Hayek wrote:

"...democratic socialism, the great utopia of the last few generations, is not only unachievable but that to strive for it produces something utterly different - the very destruction of freedom itself. As has been aptly said: 'What has always made the state a hell on earth has been precisely that man has tried to make it his heaven.'"

Hayek could have been writing about California.