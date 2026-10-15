Politicians should be required to take a version of the Hippocratic Oath: First, do no harm. Of course, that would eliminate about ninety percent of what they do, but I’m willing to make that sacrifice.

If I hear another Democrat say that taxing millionaires, billionaires, and trillionaires more is a solution to the “affordability crisis” that they helped create, I’m going to split wide open. No, I’m serious. From head to toe, my innards are going to become outtards.

And I’m especially tired of Republicans doing the same thing.

From 2020 until around the end of 2024, we all witnessed the world becoming a global Econ 101 classroom, and yet, people didn’t learn a damn thing. No diplomas or even certificates of completion will be awarded. Apparently, attendance was optional, and most of our political class spent the semester eating paste and chewing on crayons.

We got to see how supply and demand impacted prices, discovered in real time how inflation was created, and learned who was doing what to whom and who shot John. It was an economic lab experiment conducted on a global scale, with about eight billion unwilling participants.

In just a couple of years, we forgot it all and are back to allowing the most economically ignorant political class in the history of our Republic to regale the citizenry with a vomitus of even more economic ignorance.

And to prove that stupidity is as viral as a gain of function, genetically manipulated virus – you are being seduced to vote for candidates of a party that 1) spent four years making things economically worse through rank incompetence, then 2) spent the last two years upping their game by adding Islamocommunists, the ideology of whom has been proven by history to end in scarcity, bread lines, and ultimately gulags and millions of deaths when people realize too late what they enabled.

First, understand that the word “affordability” is beneficial to politicians for one reason and one reason only: it, like the word “poverty,” has an extremely relative definition.

Politicos love relativism because it is lying without lying. It allows them to redefine the problem whenever their previous solution fails, which, given their track record, is generally about fifteen minutes after implementation.

There are two ways to improve affordability: increase purchasing power or reduce the cost of goods and services. The most sustainable way to accomplish the latter is to increase supply and productivity. We learned that during Covid, although apparently the lesson didn’t stick.

Our economic activity was frozen, driving demand down against relatively large inventories of some goods, so their prices dropped. Meanwhile, scarce items became more expensive. Then the economy reopened, demand increased while supply chains remained disrupted, and everything from automobiles to toilet paper became scarce. Sometimes things were completely unavailable at any price because producing them in sufficient quantities took longer than demand took to recover.

The natural and entirely predictable result was inflation, especially when those shortages collided with an extraordinary expansion of spending and money.

So, what did the government do?

Why, it chose to do exactly the wrong things. It began subsidizing demand by writing checks drawn on borrowed money, which had the double-barreled effect of increasing purchasing power while doing absolutely nothing to manufacture another automobile, produce another gallon of gasoline, or unload another container ship.

Too much money chasing too few goods.

The more money the government poured into an economy already struggling to satisfy demand, the greater the inflationary pressure. Energy costs, labor shortages, and supply disruptions contributed, but pumping additional purchasing power into constrained markets was hardly the cure.

Who could have predicted that outcome?

As it turns out, anybody possessing a minimum of economic literacy and enough functioning brain cells to operate a toaster.

And now, with the “affordability crisis,” many of the politicians who created the problem are promising they have the answer.

In a way, they do have part of the answer, but what is necessary is precisely what they refuse to do. They are running on platforms of “Do Something! Action Now!” because admitting that government should stop interfering with productive economic activity doesn’t make for particularly exciting campaign advertising.

They see this situation as an invitation to increase control, not to let markets work. Their platforms are not those of reason, rationality, or economic common sense. They believe the answer to every government-created problem is another government program, preferably one named after whatever virtue the program is most likely to destroy.

They won’t do what is necessary because they believe the action to take is always “more,” never “less.” They portray producers and productive people as demons who feed on the souls of consumers and the nonproductive, conveniently overlooking the fact that without producers, there isn’t anything to consume.

To spur supply, they need to make it easier to produce. That means reducing barriers to production, lowering the cost of capital, cutting unnecessary regulation, encouraging investment, and allowing businesses to expand without requiring permission from seventeen bureaucrats and a federally certified environmental consultant.

Taxing producers more doesn’t magically create more production. Price controls don’t create more inventory. Government subsidies don’t repeal the laws of economics. They merely rearrange who pays the bill, usually while making the bill larger.

Here’s the part politicians really hate: the economy doesn’t care about their intentions. Supply and demand are not Republican or Democrat. They are not conservative or progressive. They don’t give a damn about campaign promises, social justice, or whether somebody thinks billionaires should exist.

Economic laws don’t disappear because politicians find them inconvenient.

Perhaps the first requirement for public office should be understanding that government cannot legislate prosperity into existence. It can, however, legislate a great deal of prosperity out of existence.

So, put down the crack pipe of communism, abandon the price controls, stop treating successful producers like criminals, and walk away.

For once, try doing less.

You might be surprised how much good comes from simply doing no harm.