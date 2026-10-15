Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Tavares Bosshardt's avatar
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
Oct 15

Michael,

Another excellent post. Your productivity is off the charts. Kudos. I agree with you but could not help making one correction. Nowhere in the Hippocratic oath does it say "do no harm." That phrase is attributed to 17th century physician, Thomas Syndenham. To be fair, do no harm, is an elegant summation of the Hippocratic Oath and the Oath of Maimonides, which I and my classmates took upon our graduation from medical school. Keep up the good work.

https://richardtbosshardtmd.substack.com/p/the-legacy-of-d-j-larrey?utm_source=publication-search

Rick

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chad
Oct 15Edited

This is why I actually rejoice when they announce government “shutdowns” - if the government is shutdown, they can’t be busy making things worse. Of course, that’s not how it ends up working out, and usually it means more debt and more inflation, but if Congress was ever truly to shutdown, the country would be far better off.

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