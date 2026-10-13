Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
Oct 13

"the Wayback Machine with Mr. Peabody"

Great throw back but I doubt that many catch it.

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Mary Yungeberg's avatar
Mary Yungeberg
Oct 13

Your editorial was very prescient. I visited London in 2002, just nine months after 9/11. The first night in our hotel room I was awakened by men in the adjoining room screaming “f*ck America. I rode the Tube with glaring Middle Eastern men because I wore a cross necklace, which I learned to tuck beneath my t-shirt. Perhaps I was hyper aware as an employee of a United Express airline at the time, but for me the signs of Islamic dominance were there. I found a newspaper article that warned of problems to come if nothing changed. I brought it home and kept it for years and wish I could find it now. The same signs are evident in the US and waking people up is a hard but vital task if we truly want to keep our country.

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