Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ThurmanLady's avatar
ThurmanLady
3h

Admittedly, it was a stupid share, and he did himself no favors by going after Riley Gains, either. Of course, it's not worthy of a "Two Minutes Hate," just a rolling of one's eyes.

Reply
Share
Kathy Ward's avatar
Kathy Ward
3h

our president doesn’t do the agenda any favors…. since the democrat stenographers masquerading as the media took the day to release Swallwell scandal, mobilizing the oxygen against the president and minimizing the time spent on swallwell as the big arbiter if epstein noise. Alas. imagine if the media actually hated Potus less and simply reported in real terms the events of the day.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture