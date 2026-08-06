America’s greatest test is here.

The heat has been gradually increasing on the American melting pot for almost a century.

Beginning with the resistance to communism and proxy wars after WWII ended, America began to feel the heat of challenge, ironically during something we call the “Cold War”, with its nuclear threat, duck and cover, and blockade of Cuba. We engaged in proxy wars against the Red threat around the globe, eventually even engaging in a “hot” war in with Chinese proxies in Vietnam.

But because we fought them “over there”, distance seemed to be a shield. The northern western hemisphere seemed isolated, protected and safe.

Then the genesis of the threat began to subtly shift and the heat began to increase to a simmer with the Iran Hostage Crisis in 1979, but because those increases were intermittent, brief and apparently unsustainable, we treated each event as separate and unconnected rather than as intentional, sustained campaigns — as if someone had accidentally bumped the dial on the cooktop.

Over the following 22 years the threat that we knew well (the spread of communism) began to fade away and was replaced by another we really didn’t understand well enough to fight (the global terrorism of radical Islam). While communism was understood to be antithetical to the basis of the country, and the Constitution, economy, governance, and society that sprang from it, the new enemy insurgence was protected by our interpretation of our First Amendment, that our government must put all religions on equal footing and never show favor or disfavor to any religion.

In the process, we forgot the warning of Karl Popper, that an infinitely tolerant society will always be overcome by intolerance.

That simmer has now turned into a rolling boil.

The heat and steam from that boil led to a romance between enemies old and new. After a torrid affair and united by mutual hate of America, capitalists, Christians and Jews, the communists and radical Islamists got married.

For a while, the steam from that boiling cauldron of passion and hate hid the offspring of that marriage – a metastasized militant movement of hard-core communists and Islamists within the Democrat Party bearing the DNA of Stalin and Mao combined with that of Hasan al Banna and Osama bin Laden.

America is about to mark a quarter century since the fall of the Twin Towers and we will meet that anniversary with a Muslim mayor of New York who was born in Uganda, a Hamas supporting Democrat candidate for US Senate from Michigan, and communist leaning Democratic Socialists of America candidates across America winning primary elections. The loudest voices in the room are Islamists like Hasan Piker, who claims that America deserved 9/11 and celebrated 10/7, and the DSA leadership who want to abolish the US Senate, the Presidency, the Supreme Court, prisons, law enforcement, and reopen our borders.

Think about that for a moment.

Talk about taking a hard left turn.

After years of chasing, bin Laden was finally rendered to room temperature but not before he left an important message to the enemies of America behind. That message was to forget trying to get in through the front door because no power on earth is strong enough to break it down – but if you look around back, you will find the back door not only is unlocked, but it is also wide open.

Our Founders didn’t include protective measures in our founding because, quite frankly, the founding of America incorporated as its core mission, its reason for existing, the pursuit of maximum individual liberty, something that was in extremely short supply in the world of 1776. I’ve read thousands of their letters and writings over the years and one thing sticks out to me – that they thought that a country based on life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness based in the principles of equality, liberty and self-governance would be something so desired and revered, nobody would want to destroy it.

They contemplated that such a structure built for, in the words of John Adams, “a moral and religious people” could bring about bonds of unity and common purpose strong enough to withstand any challenge and defeat any enemy.

We didn’t have to believe all the same things or live the same ways, the only common ask of the American people was to defend the Constitution and their fellow citizens against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Popular culture, aided by postmodernist globalism and deconstructionism, has adopted the idea that everything is equally permissible - but as the French philosopher Albert Camus said, just because everything is permissible, that doesn’t mean nothing is forbidden.

Some things, especially those antithetical to America’s stated values, must remain forbidden -and that forbiddance must be enforced. There is a line. There is a choice.

We may welcome many to our shores, but if we are to survive, we must discriminate. We have no obligation to invite or tolerate our enemies or those who give aid and comfort to them.

We can no longer meet open, obvious threats and warfare with a collective sigh and a whispered “Oh, well. Who are we to judge” unless, of course, we want that for an epitaph.

The fact is that we simply cannot abide radical Islamism or communism - or those who practice either – especially when they openly state their goal is the destruction of our Republic and the American way of life.

These are the people and movements that have mistaken our tolerance for acceptance.

We have all heard it said that our Constitution is not a suicide pact, and while that is true, it also does not mandate such a dismissal of threats that border on blind tolerance of the intolerant.

If we so choose to use them, we have the necessary weapons to prevent murder by insurgent assassins without compromising our own liberty.

Absolute victory over our enemies is the only way to turn the heat down.