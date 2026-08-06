Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Bossa Nogi's avatar
Bossa Nogi
16h

“You’re not going to like what comes after America”

-Leonard Cohen

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Ted W Dillingham's avatar
Ted W Dillingham
13h

I agree, but I would go a step further and suggest a mechanism to judge what is acceptable and what not. Our under appreciated and used Declaration of Independence introduced the tip of the idea with its “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Unstated but universally assumed were the common values derived from the several religions of the colonies. We hear the founders talking about these values without actually enumerating them … because it was so obvious at the time. Over time, these values, still unstated and undervalued, have been weakened and eroded until here we are. These values would quickly eviscerate the issues you bring up. But what are those values? I had a Grok dialog some time ago about this very issue and ultimately arrived at this annotated list:

Here is the revised and complete list of the core shared Judeo-Christian truths that enabled religious tolerance in the original United States:

1. There is one sovereign God who created the universe and everything in it.

This God is personal and actively sustains the world through providence.

2. Human beings are created in the image of God.

This gives every person inherent dignity, equality before God, and unalienable rights that do not come from government.

3. The Bible (Hebrew Scriptures and New Testament) is the inspired, authoritative Word of God.

It is the ultimate, objective standard for truth, morality, salvation, and human conduct. This belief supplied the common foundation that allowed Protestants of different denominations (and later Catholics and Jews) to coexist peacefully: they could disagree on church government, baptism, or the Lord’s Supper while still accepting Scripture as the final authority.

4. God has revealed objective moral truth through the Bible.

The Ten Commandments and the moral teachings of Scripture are binding standards of right and wrong, not cultural preferences.

5. Human nature is fallen/sinful.

People are prone to selfishness and wrongdoing; moral behavior requires personal repentance, self-discipline, and reliance on God’s grace.

6. There is ultimate accountability to God.

Individuals will answer for their actions in this life or the next; this undergirds personal responsibility and limits the power of the state.

7. Marriage and family are sacred institutions ordained by God.

Marriage is the union of one man and one woman, the foundation of society for raising children and transmitting biblical values.

8. Human life is sacred and must be protected.

Murder, abortion (understood as such), and euthanasia violate God’s command in Scripture.

9. Truth exists and is knowable.

Reality corresponds to God’s created order as revealed in the Bible; lying and falsehood offend God.

10. Justice, mercy, and charity are divine commands.

Governments exist to punish evil and reward good; individuals and churches must care for the poor, widow, orphan, and stranger as Scripture requires.

11. Religious liberty is a God-given right, but it is not absolute license.

People must be free to worship and follow conscience, yet society may still uphold public morality rooted in the shared biblical framework.

Now, I’m not suggesting that this is “the list”. One dialog with an AI surely isn’t enough for that, but it looks to me like a good starting place. How well would Communism and rigorous Islam fare against these standards?

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