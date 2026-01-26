During World War II, something unusual occurred on a handful of Pacific islands. Isolated communities, suddenly exposed to modern military logistics, watched cargo planes descend from the sky, delivering food, equipment, and supplies to foreign soldiers. When the war ended and the planes stopped coming, some islanders began recreating what they had observed. They built imitation airstrips, fashioned wooden headphones and control towers, and marched in formation, believing that if they performed the rituals correctly, the cargo would return.

Anthropologists later described these movements as “cargo cults.” The people involved had witnessed cause and effect without understanding the underlying mechanisms. They imitated the visible behaviors, hoping to summon the same results.

Something strikingly similar appears to be developing in contemporary America.