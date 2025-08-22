There is truly a psychosis running rampant in American left today.

This excerpt from a letter to the editor of the awful left-wing rag that masquerades as a newspaper, the Salt Lake Tribune, is representative of this condition:

“Amazingly, our congressmen profess to care about the Constitution and our democracy while they continue to support a president who openly aspires to be the first truly autocratic American president. Republicans want us to believe that President Trump’s immorality, dishonesty, lack of decency and integrity is all OK. In the meantime, he continues to ignore the Constitution, undermine the judiciary and thumb his nose at the rule of law, discard the separation of powers, and openly disregard any respect for the emoluments clause as he and his family continues to openly enrich themselves from the presidency. After the Musk-based search for “waste and fraud” fiasco, Trump now has the gall to saddle taxpayers with the cost of almost a $1 billion to prepare his gold-appointed retirement jet airplane and another $200 million for a lavish ballroom addition to the White House. Meanwhile, millions could die as the result of the termination of USAID assistance, according to a study by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. And we cannot forget what William Falk, editor-at-large of The Week magazine, has called the “Trump gang’s pervasive ineptitude.” RFK Jr.’s war on vaccines is just one example!”

Literally none of this hyperbole is happening.

Woodrow Wilson was America’s first autocratic president. Trump doesn’t come close. Biden was closer to Wilson than Trump. The author levels personal attacks assuming the reader will fill in the blanks because he doesn’t mention any specifics (immorality, dishonesty, lack of decency and integrity) from Trump’s time in office, nor does he give evidence of how the Constitution is being ignored or how the President is undermining the judiciary or ignoring the law – quite the contrary – Trump has criticized stupid rulings but is following legal processes and obeying the various rulings, no matter how crazy they are. He is exercising presidential power that is well within the constitutional limits. Trump negotiated a lower price for the replacement of the aircraft that become Airforce One during his first term – and they are not ready yet, so the existing 747 the Qataris had in storage is a lower cost interim alternative.

The White House ballroom is being funded by private donations. RFKJ is simply asking that there be full disclosure with vaccines so people can make their own decisions as to what they put in their bodies and the bodies of their children – and as to how Trump is violating the emoluments clause, I have no idea. Trump’s family runs the business he founded and to date, not a single charge levied against any of them has been proven. Trump’s personal net worth declined during his presidency while the net worth of the Clinton’s, the Obama’s and the Biden’s all dramatically increased.

It is all just hair-on-fire panic and moronic ranting with no basis in fact. It is as if these people have fallen down the rabbit hole with Alice.

The opposition to President Trump’s eight month old presidency, especially when viewed in comparison and contrast to the just ended Joe Biden administration and what they did, displays the same mode of panic as was described during the Covid “pandemic” as “mass formation psychosis”, a term coined by Mattias Desmet and applied to the Covid panic by Dr. Robert Malone to describe a collective psychological state where large groups of people exhibit intense, unified behavior driven by fear, propaganda, or shared ideology, often losing critical thinking or individual judgment.

Biden’s administration did defy the Supreme Court, issued unconstitutional mandates, “forgave” student loans, shoveled taxpayer money to NGOs for God know what with no results, weaponized the government against their political enemies, conspired to deprive political enemies of life and liberty, maintained a presidency with no functioning president run by who, nobody really knows and signed pardons and executive orders with the Autopen. Their domestic and foreign policies were disasters, opening our borders, setting inflation aflame to record levels and allowing wars around the world to escalate – while pouring trillions of dollars into military aid for Ukraine while letting our own military rot.

Democrats used “public health concerns” to corrupt election processes to elect a candidate in 2020, one who campaigned from his basement and allegedly garnered 11 million more votes than the most popular Democrat president ever – Barack Obama. Those votes disappeared in 2024, suggesting that they may never have existed in the first place.

I’m not blind to President Trump’s negative attributes, but as president he has not displayed them. He has been aggressive, that is for sure – but I guess enforcing laws that Democrats want to ignore seems aggressive to them – but he has been very careful to stay within constitutional boundaries.

I guess we need to start handing out free antipsychotics with every Salt Lake Tribune subscription.