Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
4h

There is no cure for TDS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Beshlian's avatar
Bill Beshlian
3h

I was waiting for you to say New York Times

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture