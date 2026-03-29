Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Debbie Wagner's avatar
Debbie Wagner
3h

Reality is undefeated. Wish more people could see that.

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sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
3h

Thank you Sir, you said it well.

I don't particularly like it either, but, due to past administrations "let's play nice nice", President Trump has no choice. We are fortunate that the groundwork he laid in his first term, especially the Abraham Accords, is paying significant dividends today.

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