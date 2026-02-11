In 1997, Harvard Business School professor Clayton M. Christensen described disruptive technology as a new technology that unexpectedly displaces an established one. His insight was not merely about gadgets or markets; it was about systems—about how entrenched structures fail to recognize forces that ultimately replace them.

I think that one of the most remarkable aspects of America is that it functions as what I would call a “sustained disruptor.” It constantly innovates while remaining anchored to its limits and values. For a technology to be truly disruptive, it must produce a fundamentally different result—not merely offer a new path to the same destination. America did that at its founding, and in many ways it continues to do so. For all the issues we endlessly debate and re-debate, at 250 there is still a great deal to admire.