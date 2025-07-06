Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
1h

It baffles me that any court lower than the Supreme Court of the United States has the judicial power of review to determine constitutionality of national and state laws and executive actions. This allows the various district courts and circuit courts of appeal to each create their own unique case law that may be at odds with the case law created by other district and circuit courts until only by appeal to the SCOTUS can they be reconciled into one universal case law ruling. For example at one time in the Southern California District it was ruled that an accused could be convicted of a capital crime on the basis of a polygraph test. Meanwhile in the capital Federal Court polygraph tests were ruled to be inadmissible as evidence. I do not know if this disparity still exists but it is one example of the sort of conflict that is possible when lower courts are considered to have power of judicial review as well as ordinary powers of original jurisdiction or appeal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1h

Our system of law limits SCOTUS from taking on any case they wish, instead they are required to follow rules as to whether a case rises to the level of their review. Any disagreement between states automatically goes to SCOTUS, but other cases require standing, damages, disagreement by inferior courts, and a whole slew of other requirements. Although our Supreme Court has deferred judging on many cases I'd like to see them look into, that choice is theirs when a case rises to the point of being available to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture