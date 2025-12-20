Madison’s Judgey Face

Given the issues we have with government intervention in our personal lives—and the internecine warfare that seems to have broken out within our own conservative movement since the assassination of Charlie Kirk exposed barely hidden weeping wounds—the question I think relevant today is the same query that has existed since William F. Buckley wrote God and Man at Yale.

The question?

“What is a conservative?”

John C. Goodman, prominent economist and CEO of the National Center for Policy Analysis, defines what a conservative (a classical liberal) is in terms of rights. It is one of the best descriptions of conservativism I have ever read.

I have defined it more simply as “a person who wants to live their life in liberty and be left alone while doing it.”

“Being left alone” is a simple statement that seems to define independence, and one easy to execute, but it also carries with it a codicil—an obligation—if “being left alone” is truly what we want, we must be prepared to leave others alone as well.

Sounds easy, but history proves that is a goal virtually impossible to achieve. Human nature prevents it—as far as humans living together is concerned, it seems always to wind up with HOA presidents named Karen.

Every tribe, gathering, civilization, and culture has identified the need for an entity, a government of some sort, to assure the consistency, continuity, and control of civil society. Those conundrums define the sociopolitical and ideological spectrum through the simple questions of “How much and who?”—as in how much consistency, how much continuity, how much control are the units of civilization willing to endure, and who is going to wield that power.

Therein, as Shakespeare’s Hamlet said, lies the rub.

James Madison in Federalist #51 identified the necessary “guardrails” when he wrote:

“Ambition must be made to counteract ambition. The interest of the man must be connected with the constitutional rights of the place. It may be a reflection on human nature, that such devices should be necessary to control the abuses of government. But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.”

I recall something my granddaddy said to me in one of our front porch, rocking chair discussions when I was in high school—over 50 years ago. We were talking about government—which he believed was already too big—and he said, “The temptation of people and government is that the people eventually decide it needs to do everything before they realize that path leads to it being able to do nothing.”

That dovetails well with Bastiat’s definition of government as “the great fiction through which everybody endeavors to live at the expense of everybody else.” Bastiat’s essays “Government” and “The Law” should be required reading for every kid in high school.

I’ve always considered conservatism the natural form of limited human association, but that may not be the case. We seem condemned to continue down the HOA path with our President Karens until we reach a point where those who demand everything receive nothing—because there is nothing left to take or give.

Madison understood what my granddaddy knew instinctively and what our current conservative battles obscure: the central challenge isn’t choosing between government and no government, but rather constructing a government that can govern effectively while being prevented from governing tyrannically. His genius wasn’t in denying human nature but in harnessing it—using ambition to check ambition, interest to counterbalance interest, power to restrain power.

The “auxiliary precautions” Madison championed—separation of powers, checks and balances, federalism—weren’t merely clever architectural features. They were acknowledgments that “being left alone” requires institutional guardrails accounting for the inescapable reality that those who seek power will expand it, and those who possess power will be tempted to abuse it.

Perhaps the answer to “What is a conservative?” in the Madisonian sense is this: one who recognizes that liberty cannot exist without order, that order cannot be maintained without government, and that government cannot be trusted without constraint. A conservative builds fences not to pen others in, but to mark boundaries beyond which even well-intentioned majorities may not tread.

The path forward isn’t found in demanding government do everything or pretending it should do nothing. It’s found in Madison’s constitutional realism—in structuring institutions so that even flawed human beings, pursuing their own interests within defined spheres, inadvertently protect everyone’s liberty. Until we return to that founding wisdom, we will continue our fratricidal battles while the Karens of every political persuasion expand their dominion, proving once again that when ambition fails to counteract ambition, tyranny fills the vacuum—whether it arrives wearing the mask of benevolence or the armor of righteousness.