Mamdani, Johnson, Bernie, AOC, Omar, Obama and the rest of the so-called "democratic socialists" in Congress have much in common with the communists of the old Soviet Union in that they scheme to control the state without being controlled BY the state, that is, to exist outside the strictures they want to place on everybody else.

Which, when you think about it, is a pretty nifty trick if they can just pull it off.

In many ways, they already have.

But also, in the most important ways, they have failed.

President Trump was never supposed to be elected - not the first time, and certainly not the second time. The first time was due to Obama's miscalculation of how arrogant and entitled Hillary Clinton was (is) and how much she took for granted - and how much she was disliked because of it.

That is why they neglected to "fortify" the 2016 election as claim they did in 2020.

Of course, what they did was done to advantage themselves and no one else. After their manipulation of their own presidential nominating process - putting a finger on the scale for a more mainstream Biden to prevent a openly Bolshevik Bernie and a sure defeat - they used the almost too convenient global pandemic to alter election rules and processes that were easy to corrupt and hard to detect, especially when it is known that the judicial branch has always been wary of being seen as partisan.

So, their "fortification" resulted in a statistically improbable 81 million Democrat votes in the “most secure election ever” (saying anything else was considered heresy and evidence moral turpitude) leading to the ascension of Joe Biden, a raisable, untrustworthy, corrupt, gaffe prone, midwit of a Senator and Vice President whose only qualities were his open lust for the White House and his willingness to bargain his pliability for the realization of his financial security and his dreams (and apparently those of his harpy wife and grasping family).

Of course, there was anger – and frustration – that only Trump supporters were interested in the anomalous election events, which included strange vote counting timing and patterns that led to improbable results.

Then J6 happened – a protest that seemed custom tailored for Democrat weaponization – and that began the concerted efforts to destroy the only person who could threaten the perpetual puppet rule of a small band of powerful Democrats, many who were the same ones who frustrated and almost destroyed Trump’s first term, but the libel and slander, the contrived lawfare, and the manufactured crimes were only successful in solidifying former President Trump’s support.

The Democrats hoped Joe Biden could make through at least one full term and would voluntarily yield to his younger DEI compliant Vice President, Kamala Harris, who would become the first woman of color to sit in the Oval Office. I can’t believe that the Obama team didn’t see Biden’s mental hardiness and Biden’s distorted views of his own capability were the wildcards. There was the real possibility that Biden’s arrogance would lead to recalcitrance, and he wouldn’t step aside as planned, he could become mentally or physically incapacitated, or all the above.

Unlucky for them – and fortunately for everybody else, the cabal rolled the dice, beat the long odds and got all of it and Biden’s status was revealed to the American public at the only nationally televised presidential debate on June 27, 2024. As Wikipedia puts it, “Biden was widely considered to have performed poorly during the first debate, with many commentators and Democrats calling for him to drop out of the race.”

The Biden team sought to hang on, and in the end could not. The televised meltdown was just too much, so they shivved him and pushed him aside. Once again, Democrats pulled out the “rules for thee, but not for me” canard and instead of putting their finger on the scale, they just threw the scale away, anointed Kamala Harris and handed her a $1.5 billion war chest.

Trump overcame it all – the lawfare, the subterfuge by the IC and DOJ, and Harris’ billions to win reelection via the Electoral College and the popular vote.

But that hasn’t stopped the true insurrection.

The Democrats are now fomenting civil unrest and aided by the media, are creating fictional constructs that do not agree with the facts on the ground. They are continuing to try to capture the moral high ground by being immoral – constantly constructing false premises that best serve their attacks. They deny the existence of the very laws they ignored when they held power as if that denial erases them, casting themselves as virtuous for ignoring not only the laws, but the conditions that were created.

Democrat mayors and governors are openly defying federal law by pronouncing that those laws do not apply to them – even though they lack the power to make those declarations. They are blaming President Trump for the results of the conditions they created.

And they are still seeking to control the state without being controlled by the state.

But thanks to the American people, they lack the power – and the moral authority - to complete their quest.