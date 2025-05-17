Maybe there is something wrong with our judicial system, maybe there is something wrong with the structure of our laws or bills, maybe we just aren't good at filing lawsuits, I don't know, but yesterday's 7-2 SCOTUS ruling in the matter of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 seemed to me to be jumping the gun, and focused on ignoring the language of that law.

I'm not a lawyer, so wholly unqualified to opine at a legal level, but I am a thinking human, so I can relate how I see the decision from my perspective.

The media is saying this is over, that SCOTUS said a president can't use the AEA, but that's not really true. What happened was that seven Associate Justices decided that not enough process time was allowed for these fine young cannibals from Venezuela to experience the majesty of the American Court system and that in the interest of justice, those justices wanted them to have the full Disney Magic Kingdom Jurisprudence Tour at the taxpayer's expense.

I’m sure you will be shocked, but I have several non-binding, non-legal, layman-like observations on the situation.

First, I agree with Justices Alito and Thomas, who dissented, said that the high court had wrongly intervened at this point (they jumped the gun) and sharply criticized the majority for telling the appeals court how to handle the case before it was fully handled by the district court.

Alito wrote the court “has blazed a new trail. It has plucked a case from a district court and decided important issues in the first instance. To my eyes, that looks far too much like an expansion of our original jurisdiction.”

For the very group of justices who are alleged to be super-concerned about process, it does seem a little odd that they decided to skip the process in this case. One may take whatever inference from that discontinuity one might wish.

Secondly is the idea that the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 is "an 18th century wartime law", when the law has a very clear provision for any president to declare an "incursion" based on that president's own judgment, not requiring a declaration of war or allowing the judgment of the Supreme Court, any District Court, Congress or any other body to take precedence over the Chief Executive's decision.

Next is the inconsistency of completely tying the hands of the Executive branch to remedy a problem that was willfully and knowingly created by a former administration's total disregard of their duty to repel a literal invasion (as supported by the sheer number of illegal border crossings during that administration). The presence of illegal aliens in America IS materially damaging to the American workers, the American taxpayer, and the safety of American citizens. Cloward Piven is real and was used during the Biden administration quite effectively.

And our side did sue to stop it, with far less dramatic results than yesterday's ruling.

In June 2023, Missouri and 17-State Coalition led by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, sued the Biden administration over its “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways” rule, which they claimed encouraged illegal immigration by allowing migrants to enter with work authorization and access to benefits. The states argued this policy failed to address the border crisis and burdened states with costs, effectively keeping the border “open.”

Texas, under Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, filed multiple lawsuits against the Biden administration, alleging it failed to enforce immigration laws or secure the border. For example, in 2022, Paxton sued to block the rescission of Title 42, a Trump-era policy allowing rapid expulsion of migrants due to public health concerns. Texas argued that ending Title 42 would lead to a surge in illegal crossings.

There were more suits with some wins and some losses, but nothing stemmed the tide of illegal aliens until the Biden campaign team saw a de facto open border as a liability and rediscovered Trump era methods to squeeze down the flow. We were told by politicians, pundits, lawyers and courts that a total border closure, contrary to common sense, is legally and practically complex, something Trump exposed to be a lie within his first 100 days.

I think the disconnect most people feel is how it can be logical or legitimate to accord special rights to non-citizens who should never have been allowed to be in America in the first place, a situation that was entirely preventable but created by an administration that chose to abet the breaking of immigration law - and more than abetting it, facilitated, encouraged and supported it - because they were allowed entry by a government charged with preventing illegitimate immigration.

It just seems intellectually inconsistent to say that turning away illegal attempts to enter are OK if they are done immediately, but if an alien spends one second on our side of the border, it takes weeks, months, and even years (and hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to care, feed, house, provide legal aid in the interim) to remove them (if that is even possible).

IMHO, ultimately this is Congress’ problem to fix – but the overt support of open borders by the Democrats who still entertain dreams of the Great Replacement Theory and believe any immigrant (other than white refugees from South Africa) is more noble and superior than any American citizen, and the covert support of quisling Republicans are the very reasons the Trump Administration is relegated to using "an 18th century wartime law" to defend American citizens.