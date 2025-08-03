Unlicensed Punditry

KEVIN HALL
just now

My family's group, dad's side, came to this country with the Puritan movement. They settled in Massachusetts in the 1630's. From what I have gathered, they also went to NY and Georgia. Lyman Hall was with Georgia delegation and became the signer of the DOI.

Other relatives formed Hall's Corner in NY, now just called Hall, and Clarissa Hall is the grandmother to Winston Churchill. There have been authors, clergy, doctors and laborers in my family line. The work ethic was always there, unfortunately not always the dollars following it.

It's important to know ones own family history. Unfortunately I do not yet know much of my mom's side of the family - but hopefully that will come in time.

My advice, leave behind a memoir, notes, recordings, pics and more for the younger generations. Tell the family story, and most of all, embrace your heritage. Those who know me, know that I have written two memoirs chronically my childhood through my teenage years. My grandkids have loved me telling them stories.

