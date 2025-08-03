If you think that America has always been the way it is today, you should reconsider – because it hasn’t. Our contemporary views of religion, independence, community and even the basic concept of liberty would seem foreign to the early settlers.

Prompted by the words of my friend, Mackubin Owens, I have been reading Albion’s Seed: Four British Folkways in America (1989) by historian David Hackett Fischer.

It is a seminal work that explores the cultural foundations of the United States by examining four distinct British regional migrations to colonial America. Fischer argues that the diverse folkways - customs, values, and traditions - of these groups profoundly shaped American society, creating regional differences that persist to this day. The book focuses on four major migration waves from Britain between the 17th and 18th centuries: the Puritans to New England, the Cavaliers to Virginia, the Quakers to the Delaware Valley, and the Borderers to the Appalachian backcountry. Each group brought unique cultural patterns that influenced American politics, religion, family life, and social structures.

The first migration, the Puritans (1629–1640), came primarily from East Anglia to Massachusetts. These Calvinist dissenters sought to build a godly commonwealth, emphasizing community, moral discipline, and education. Their folkways included a strong work ethic, communal governance, and a focus on literacy, leading to institutions like Harvard College. Fischer highlights their "ordered liberty” (rather than individual liberty), a belief in collective responsibility tempered by individual conscience, which shaped New England’s town meetings and Congregational churches. This culture fostered a legacy of reform and intellectualism but also a tendency toward intolerance of dissent.

While Fischer focused on English migration, about the same time as the Puritans were coming over, there were other Calvinists from France, the Huguenots, settling particularly colonial New York, South Carolina, and Virginia. Their folkways emphasized literacy, craftsmanship, and mercantile skills, contributing to their success as artisans, merchants, and professionals in exile. In America, they assimilated into English-speaking communities, leaving a legacy in names like DuPont and Huger and in institutions like the Huguenot Society. Their influence enriched host societies with skills in textiles, watchmaking, and viticulture, though their distinct identity often faded through intermarriage.

The second migration, the Cavaliers and their indentured servants (1642–1675), came from southern England to Virginia. These royalist elites, fleeing the English Civil War, established a hierarchical society rooted in Anglicanism and landed estates. Their folkways emphasized deference, honor, and leisure, with a plantation economy reliant on indentured labor and later slavery. Fischer describes their "hegemonic liberty," where freedom was tied to social rank, creating a stratified society that valued personal loyalty and aristocratic ideals. This culture influenced the South’s enduring traditions of hospitality, violence, and patriarchal authority.

The third migration, the Quakers (1675–1725), originated in the English North Midlands and settled in the Delaware Valley, particularly Pennsylvania. Led by William Penn, they brought a culture of simplicity, pacifism, and egalitarianism. Their folkways included plain speech, communal worship, and a commitment to "reciprocal liberty," where individual rights were balanced with mutual respect. The Quakers’ emphasis on tolerance and social justice attracted diverse settlers, making the Delaware Valley a cultural mosaic. Their influence is evident in Pennsylvania’s pluralistic society and early abolitionist movements, though their pacifism limited their political dominance.

The fourth migration, the Borderers (1717–1775), came from the volatile borderlands of northern England, Scotland, and Ireland, settling in the Appalachian backcountry. These fiercely independent Scots-Irish brought a culture of clan loyalty, warrior ethos, and "natural liberty," valuing personal freedom above institutional authority. Their folkways included intense family ties, a penchant for violence, and distrust of elites, shaping the frontier’s rugged individualism. This group’s legacy is seen in the South and Midwest’s populist traditions, evangelical revivals, and resistance to centralized power.

The central thesis of the book is that these four folkways, rooted in British regional differences, created distinct American regional cultures that continue to influence national identity. He supports this with meticulous research, analyzing everything from speech patterns to marriage customs, which we would find rather interesting in these days of extreme individual liberty.

I am definitely of the last group, my ancestors arrived on America’s shores sometime around 1782, maybe a shade earlier – my matriarchal side is Irish, my patriarchal side is Scottish.

My wife just published a short, humorous history book that posits how remarkable it is that our nation was founded by people who were so different and yet found a way to blend and create something that had never existed. I could say the same about these four major “folkways” because if you put each of these groups in the same room, you are just begging for a fight.

Albion’s Seed is not a bodice ripper or military thriller by any stretch, but I did learn where Newark got its name. Apparently, the original colony was named “New Ark of the Covenant” which, over time, was shortened to New Ark, and finally became Newark.

My granddaddy always told me that you can’t know where you are going until you know where you have been. If we read more history, we might be able to chart a better path to our future.