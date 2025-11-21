So, it is no surprise that our instant gratification society is getting restless so that things aren’t cheaper. That some polls showing this feeling is growing, even in MAGA supporting corners of America, reveals two things: 1) Trump’s has a penchant to overstate how fast complex things can happen and 2) the public and especially Democrats still haven’t learned to take him seriously but not literally.

I received several messages after my little essay on how the Trump team has stopped the rise in inflation rates from the Biden years asking why, since he promised to reduce household costs on “day one” that everything isn’t already back to pre-Covid levels.

Here is my opinion why, in layman’s terms.

In any discussion of inflation, remember with Milton Friedman said: only government can create inflation because it is the only entity that can print money. Inflation is too much money chasing too few goods, an economic environment established by politicians “juicing” the national economy after shutting it down during the Covid plandemic.

After four years of sustained inflation—much of it driven by unprecedented federal spending, regulatory friction, and an overheated post-pandemic economy—the United States faces a new and delicate phase. President Trump inherits the challenge of cooling the price surge without plunging the nation into something far more perilous: deflation. While inflation corrodes purchasing power, deflation corrodes the economy itself. The balance between the two is narrow, and restoring it will require discipline, restraint, and DOGE-like spending reductions—deliberate, ongoing, gradual efficiency—rather than blunt instruments.

Though ordinary Americans understandably welcome falling prices after years of sticker shock, economists warn that deflation is not a consumer windfall but a symptom of economic anemia. Prices typically fall when demand collapses; businesses slash prices to lure customers, then slash investment, wages, and hiring when revenues shrink. Lower incomes lead to lower spending, setting off a downward spiral. Worse, deflation alters psychology. If consumers expect cheaper goods next month, they delay purchases, freezing activity across retail, construction, durable goods, and major services. The machine of commerce seizes.

Debt turns this vicious cycle into a trap. Because debts are fixed in nominal terms, deflation increases their real burden. Households and businesses suddenly owe “more,” even as their incomes contract. Defaults rise. Credit tightens. Financial institutions retreat. The recovery slows—or stops.

This is why economists, central bankers, and pragmatic policymakers converge around a simple idea: low, steady inflation—around 2 percent annually—is not merely acceptable; it is essential. It creates a buffer against deflation and gives the Federal Reserve room to cut interest rates in downturns. With modest inflation, real wages can adjust without visible pay cuts, avoiding morale-destroying reductions that ripple through the labor market. Mild inflation also anchors expectations, allowing families to plan mortgages, businesses to plan capital investment, and investors to plan long-term allocations.

The danger now is overcorrection. Trump may feel justified in reversing the Biden-era spending wave, and fiscal restraint is both appropriate and overdue. But fiscal discipline is not synonymous with austerity. Large, sudden spending cuts risk triggering the very deflationary cycle policymakers dread. What is needed instead is targeted, restrained, patient reform—DOGE-like efficiency: trimming waste, reining in regulatory excess, unwinding distortions, and reducing deficits without shocking aggregate demand. The goal is not to erase the “price level” produced under Biden—something no government can do without collateral damage—but to stabilize expectations and bring inflation back to a predictable, sustainable glide path.

A careful approach aligns monetary and fiscal policy rather than letting them work at cross-purposes. Spending restraint reduces pressure on the Federal Reserve, allowing it to guide inflation downward without slamming the economy into the ground with restrictive rates. Regulatory streamlining can reduce artificial supply bottlenecks, which played a crucial role in fueling recent price spikes. Productivity-oriented policies—energy expansion, permitting reform, investment incentives—can expand supply and take pressure off prices without choking growth.

The task before the administration is not simply to “end inflation,” but to restore a foundation of trust in the price system itself. The U.S. has been living with the aftershocks of excessive stimulus; the cure must not create a new disease. If Trump navigates the path with discipline—restrained spending, steady monetary normalization, structural reform—he can land the economy in the rarest and most enviable zone: low inflation, stable growth, and rising confidence.

The path is narrow, and the stakes are high. Getting out requires a deliberate and careful approach.