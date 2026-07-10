Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
40m

There is no defense like a good offense. The Right should stop waiting for the next riot, ambush, courthouse mob, ICE obstruction stunt, or media hoax before responding. Name the architecture early: activist lawyers, nonprofit agitators, Democrat officials, media amplifiers, social-media operators, and street radicals all working the same panic machine. They want the benefits of incitement without the liabilities of command. They want fear without responsibility, chaos without fingerprints, and violence with plausible deniability. Too bad. If their rhetoric predictably turns lawful enforcement into confrontation, they should be questioned, sued where appropriate, exposed, investigated, and politically tagged with the consequences. Free speech protects opinion. It does not create immunity from public accountability, civil discovery, funding scrutiny, or political consequence. The Right needs subpoenas, document requests, donor exposure, litigation, counter-media, and relentless narrative offense. Stop just defending law enforcement. Put the panic merchants on trial in the court of public opinion.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2h

I'm beginning to think that, yes, our republic IS doomed.

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