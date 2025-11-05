Republicans often assume that the election of far-left or openly collectivist candidates will ultimately damage the Democratic Party. They see each new “progressive” victory as proof that Democrats are alienating the mainstream. But that assumption may be dangerously outdated. The Democratic constituency is not what it was twenty or even ten years ago - and the emerging coalition seems perfectly comfortable with the ideology that traditional Democrats once tried to hide behind softer rhetoric.

Today’s Democratic voter is younger, more urban, and poorer than the previous generation. Many are burdened by college debt and hold degrees that haven’t delivered on their promises. They are far less religious, though they often carve out exceptions for “approved” faiths like Islam, which they see as the religion of the oppressed. They are socially liberal to the point of radicalism - supporting open borders and abortion without limits, even though few seem aware that several states, like New Jersey, already have no gestational restrictions at all. What’s more, they are deeply suspicious of American exceptionalism, capitalism, and traditional institutions, all of which they have been taught represent systems of oppression rather than engines of prosperity.

For this bloc, collectivist politics are not a mistake or a misstep - they are the point. Many are first-generation Americans or immigrants from countries where collective systems of government are the norm, and they find the American focus on individual responsibility strange or even unjust. The older Democratic establishment - figures like Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Hakeem Jeffries - hold little appeal for them. Those names mean no more to the new left than the man in the moon. The party’s emerging base doesn’t want cautious dealmakers; it wants ideologues who share their worldview and their sense of moral urgency. They want young, good looking, and radical - a mirror they see themselves in.

This generational and cultural realignment means that Republicans’ strategy of waiting for the Democratic Party to “burn itself out” is naive. Quoting Hayek, Bastiat, Hazlett, Rothbard, Von Mises, or Milton Friedman - or even Reagan – is as effective as quoting Plato, Aristotle or Socrates. This generation knows nothing about them because the Austrian School to them is a school where Austrians attend. I recall a clip of one of Charlie Kirks “prove me wrong” debates with a young man about to graduate with an Economics degree who had no idea who any of those people were. These are people who believe Obamacare doesn’t work because Republicans won’t subsidize it enough.

The GOP often treats the far-left surge as a temporary outburst of youthful enthusiasm - a political phase that voters will outgrow when reality sets in. But as Vice President Kamala Harris once described it, this is a “vibe change,” and vibes can become movements. The progressive ethos has seeped into the cultural bloodstream: in schools, media, entertainment, and corporate messaging. It is shaping not only how young Democrats vote but how they define morality, fairness, and freedom itself.

That’s why Republican optimism about the Democrats’ supposed self-destruction is misplaced. The old Democratic Party - the one that pretended to be the party of the working man while quietly serving corporate donors - is being replaced by something more ideological and less pragmatic. That may be bad for governance, but it is not necessarily bad for their brand in the eyes of their voters. They are not losing support by moving left; they are consolidating it.

If the GOP wants to turn this cultural shift into a long-term political advantage, it must first stop assuming it’s temporary. It must understand that collectivism now appeals to millions of voters who are ignorant enough of history to see it as moral, modern, and fair. Dismissing that belief as childish or “woke nonsense” will only reinforce their alienation. Instead, Republicans must offer a compelling alternative - one rooted in freedom, responsibility, and real economic opportunity - to a generation that has been taught to distrust all three.

The new Democrats are not rebelling against their party. They are remaking it in their own image. And if Republicans keep mistaking this revolution for a phase, they may find that the “vibe change” has become the new political order.

