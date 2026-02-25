President Trump’s State of the Union speech last night was an example of the change in our culture I have been feeling and what I wrote about yesterday in my essay titled “Feelings, Nothing More Than Feelings.”

Last night’s SOTU was one of the most FU, in your face, muscular, masculine, sit down and STFU addresses I have heard in years, and while it wasn’t as eloquent or polished as JD’s speeches in Europe or Rubio’s NATO address, it was tailored in bespoke Trumpian fashion to embarrass the seditious, put our domestic enemies on notice, and force them out into the spotlight.

It was a truly patriotic and America First night.

As the evening progressed, I recalled how it unfurled in a like manner to how the USS Constitution got the nickname “Old Ironsides” in an engagement with the British HMS Guerriere. During the fight, much of Guerriere’s shots rebounded harmlessly off Constitution’s hull. An American sailor reportedly exclaimed “Huzzah! Her sides are made of iron!” and Constitution acquired the nickname “Old Ironsides”.

Vance’s and Rubio’s addresses were surgical strikes, but as the Democrats’ opened up and the “Fuck ICE” and Epstein cannonballs bounced off his vessel’s thick oaken hull, Captain Trump tacked his version of Old Ironsides abeam of the Democrat’s flagship and opened up with every 22 and 34 pounder aboard in a full double-loaded broadside cannonade of grape and round shot that ripped sails and rigging, splintered masts, separated plank from nail, and punched holes in their hull.

The remaining Democrats were out maneuvered and outgunned, having lost about a third of their crew due to deserters fleeing from what they expected would be a defeat, could not avoid the grappling hooks, the pikes and cutlasses, or the boarding and subsequent scuttling and burning of their flagship, the Sandy Cortez.

Rarely do we see a president push back in such a direct attack, dismissing fools, traitors and their accomplices. The intransigence of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib left no doubt about the existence of the anti-American cabal within the Democrat Party and the absence of so many of their other loudmouth, lying cowards highlighted just how hollow and empty this party has become.

The skirmish begins earlier in the day when effete and comical social media “influencers” and alleged “news” outlets began to publish articles critical of the US Hockey team’s gold medal win, their visit to the White House and their lack of embarrassment at their victory. One “influencer” I saw said she wasn’t going to celebrate because the men’s team “wasn’t diverse enough” and others suggested we weren’t contrite and apologetic enough toward our northern neighbors, whom we defeated to take the gold.

The incessant whining of the Canucks about them really being the better team even though they came up silver didn’t help their cause.

In the words of Ricky Bobby’s daddy, Reese Bobby, “If you ain't first, you're last.”

On the four year delayed Epstein panic, NPR breathlessly reported on a debunked decade old story about Trump sexually abusing and then threatening an underage female, rehashing a story from a mentally disturbed woman who had no proof and had to voluntarily withdraw her lawsuit against Epstein—but I’m sure that had nothing to do with the timing of the SOTU and the fact that, after years of promises and threats, NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting lost its federal funding.

The battle was over the moment the Democrats did not stand to signify their allegiance to the American citizen over their lurid embrace of illegal aliens. At that moment they displayed, on national television, their hate of America. No matter how many times they wrap themselves in our flag and Constitution, their traitorous intent is now forevermore clearly recorded.

President Trump walked the entire Democrat Party up to that line and gave them the chance to step back and instead, they stepped over to the other side.

For those in Rio Linda, that means the battle lines were drawn in thick black ink last night and now there is no question who stands on which side. There is no excuse for not knowing where you stand.

Change is coming.

As the President said, there is more winning on the way.

Second place is the first loser.