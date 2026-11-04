Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
30m

Your "logic" on Iran is exactly the same mindset behind gun control domestically. I find that terribly ironic. The plain fact on Iran is, we had (and have) no idea how to neuter that government. We could of course obliterate the entire populace - but that would be "unpopular" too.

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Walt Kuleck's avatar
Walt Kuleck
15m

Tell me that this is a bad dream...

Have I slipped into an alternate universe?

Wake me up, send me back!

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