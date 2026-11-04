Yeah, that was fun, wasn’t it?

I especially enjoyed watching impossible things happen that I thought couldn’t – but perhaps the most exciting thing is happening this morning when people I thought were smart start applying the most superficial of thinking to explain what happened.

Yes, there is Trump fatigue. Yes, the messaging missed the mark. Yes, there were bad candidates. Yes, things are more expensive today. Yes, there are rich people who are richer than ever. But the answer to those can’t be to elect apostates, chimeras, fakirs, and the same people who put American on this trajectory in the first place.

I like Matt Walsh, but I think his post/tweet from late last night largely misses the point:

“Trump launched an unpopular and pointless war. Gas prices are too high. People can’t afford groceries. Trump abandoned the American First message. This is why Republicans are getting crushed. It’s very simple.”

First, the Iran action was certainly “unpopular” but not pointless. This is the kind of thinking that led to 9/11 and pretty much every other terrorist attack on Americans because it represents a willful ignorance of the problem, which isn’t anything America did or does – those are just excuses for how much a nation of religious fanatics hate Israel first and America second because we don’t think Jews should be exterminated. Of course, wars are unpopular – there was widespread opposition to entry in WWII and never forget how the opposition to the Vietnam war changed America. The Iran conflict has been the most clinical, conducted from a distance, sanitary “war” ever executed, and as I noted last night, not a single speck of Iranian dust has settled on an American government issued combat boot. It is “unpopular” because a majority in America right now would rather just keep kicking the can down the road by ignoring it until a Persian nuclear bomb hits somewhere in Europe or America because they just don’t want to be bothered with it right now.

Trump has tried multiple times to negotiate, only to be condemned for every approach he has tried. If he fights, he is a baby-killing warmonger, if he negotiates, he is an appeaser and coward. He does own a large percentage of the negative perception of the war by treating it with public pronouncements that people intuitively know don’t match reality, but that doesn’t explain how Texas elected Talarico or kicked Abbott out.

Gas prices are too high? Sure, they are higher than we would like and some of it has to do with the Iran War and the Straits of Hormuz – but more of it has to do with the progressive Democrat environmentalist policies that collapsed American refining capacity and forced it offshore making it virtually impossible to refine the hydrocarbons that flow from our own geology (most people don’t know or understand that the refinery capacity we have is not designed to accept the light sweet crude we produce). This is a pure lesson in the economic principle of scarcity. People point out how much oil we are producing but can’t grasp that it doesn’t come out of the ground already separated into kerosene, gasoline and diesel and that scarcity of production capacity is the same as scarcity of raw material.

It also displays a high degree of economic ignorance – mainly that price increases are a cumulative (and sometimes compounded) process over time. Prices rose over five times as much from 2021 to 2025 as they have since. Nobody can wave a magic wand and make them go back in a few minutes because cost hits every single link in the supply chain. The global market is adjusting but that takes time – time the impatient think they don’t have – but don’t understand that the people they voted for because they said they have been to Diagon Alley with Harry Potter and picked up a wand can’t immediately alter the curve that is already in place.

It is the same with groceries. People forget how damaged the supply chain was when the global gears were jammed during Covid – a panicked political choice, not a reasoned scientific one. I guess they simply blocked out that they just handed the keys back to the same people who shut the world down, locked you in your house, made you and your two-year-old follow idiotic masking rules and basically conditioned you for serfdom at their hands.

Yes, tariffs have a legitimate place in this discussion, but I want someone to tell me how not doing anything put America in a better position. Tariffs aren’t just about prices, they are about protecting domestic productive enterprises and preserving domestic capabilities – you know, like refining capacity. If they didn’t work, other countries wouldn’t be putting them on American products or banning the importation of them completely. The problem with tariffs is that they were not used before now. They have an exponentially negative effect after the industries we need are already gone.

Let’s face it - “Abandoning America First” has largely become code for “I hate the Joos”. It is the same crowd who put Ukrainian flags and “Slava Ukraini” in their social media handles and have seizures because we don’t get in the fight with the Ukrainians. For the record, since the Ukraine war started, America has contributed $125 billion to that effort while sending Israel about $25 billion. Hard to reconcile the logic of these people, some of whom just want isolationism in an era when America will never be left alone.

But all of these are just pregame warmups, things that with a little time will pass.

What won’t pass is something I have been worrying about - that the American electorate has changed. It is possible we are reaching a point where the torch is being passed from people of a certain age (the Baby Boomers and Generation Jones - of which I am a part), to Gen X and all the subsequent generations taking over for as they do, they are displaying how poorly the are prepared for how the world works outside their bubble. They are the Gomer Pyle/Forrest Gump of generations, good a heart but filled with impossible ideas and ignorant of their own ignorance and gullibility.

I can’t reconcile the ballot initiatives across America that didn’t go well for the progressives with votes for New-Age loons like Talarico, the progressive Christian pastor Adam Hamilton, the new Michigan Senator Elf-Jihad (D-Hasan Piker), and their DSA buddies.

An example of their condition (and it isn’t all of them) is something we see all the time – young, underemployed people – who are unemployed or underemployed because their “education” and “skills” don’t match the market demand – shouting for their “fair share” of life. What exactly is the “fair share” of life for a 22-year-old with a Masters or Ph.D. degree in gender studies that took $200K in debt to get?

Somebody will no doubt post a age-class warfare battle cry of “OK, Boomer” in the comment thread and be clueless that confirms that they don’t know what they don’t know but are likely to learn the hard way.

As we of Boomer and Gen Jones die off, the regulating, recentering force we provided, as our parents and grandparents provided for us, is diminishing. We are moving from an age connected with reality into one based on feelings, impatience, class warfare, and entitlement.

I said we might hold the House with an extremely narrow margin, or it would be a blowout – it was the latter. I thought we would hold the Senate 52/48 and we lost Texas, Maine, Michigan, Kansas, North and South Carolina, Iowa, Ohio, and we don’t know about Alaska yet.

AOC is definitely running for president in 2028.

It’s going to be an interesting two years.