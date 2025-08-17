The Intellectual Prowess of Brandon Johnson - courtesy of the New York Post

Commonly recognized as one of America’s premier public intellectuals, Brandon Johnson also moonlights as the Mayor of Chicago. Mr. Johnson, a leader in the fight against President Trump’s racist campaign against black intellectuals like himself, noted that Trump’s crusade against the crime in large American cities was based on one thing – fear. Mr. Mayor said:

“So, I will just say it like this, that the president has always been intimidated by the intellectual prowess of Black men. And so, of course, he would speak in those petite and puerile terms, because he’s small.”

Yeah, that is a non sequitur (we covered this yesterday), not really something anyone with “intellectual prowess” would use. Johnson has a record and that record shows that he has the intellectual power of a refrigerator bulb and his administration, and the one of a black woman before him, have been ineffective in driving down violent crime that mostly plagues the black population of Chicago. It has nothing to do with the color of their skin; it is directly related to their ideology and their ability to manage a city the size of Chicago.

President Trump is focused on the District of Columbia for two reasons, 1) because DC is a federal city, he can use presidential power and the power of the federal government to protect the people who live there, and 2) it is the capital city of our nation, owned by the people of this country and as such, is representative of the power and capability of America.

#1 is easy to understand, but #2 has international standing and national security implications.

Here’s why #2 matters:

When people face new or unfamiliar situations, they seek ways to define and therefore, understand them. In many cases people search for and find enough data to process so they can place the situation in a context that allows them to manage or understand it.

In the cases where there is simply not enough data or information, people look for “observable cues” to help define and understand.

A common example used as a teaching tool in business schools is the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot case.

McDonald’s managers are trained as a matter of process to keep the restaurant parking lots and store fronts clean, litter-free and neat. Why would anyone care what the parking lots look like? Well, while the consumer cannot see into the restaurant as they drive by, they can see the parking lot. A clean parking lot becomes a proxy for the inside of the restaurant – a clean kitchen, clean restrooms, and a clean eating area. The observable cue of a clean parking lot registers in the mind of the hungry driver that this is likely to be a clean place with safe food. The same goes for the opposite. If the outside is dirty, trash filled and unkempt, we extrapolate that the inside is likely to be the same.

These are generalizations to be sure – but that does not make them wrong.

If international visitors, including heads of state, visiting dignitaries and even just people on holiday, see DC (and other major cities) in the terms high rates of murder, property crime, carjacking, drugs, and homelessness, or “no go” zones or warnings about personal safety during certain times in certain areas of the city, those things tell them something about America.

These cities are our dirty parking lots. It tells them our kitchen is probably dirty, too.

Cleaning up the parking lot is the first step, taking pride in our nation and our national capital will result in the kitchen getting cleaned up as well and the image we project to the world is that America means business. We take care of our problems.

It’s a real estate/property value thing – and we have a president who understands that.

Democrat mayors, black or white, male or female, and regardless of assumed “intellectual prowess” don’t.