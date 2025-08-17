Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
1h

The McDonald’s parking lot case study reminds me also of the late James Q. Wilson’s “broken wjndow” theory of neighborhood crime: if one broken window is not fixed in a deserted building soon all the remaining windows will be broken and graffiti and vandalism will follow to be followed by even more serious crimes against life and limbs. James Q. Wilson was one of the last serious conservative political scientists and criminologists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
1h

“It has nothing to do with the color of their skin; it is directly related to their ideology and their ability to manage a city the size of Chicago.” I posit the way they cling to their ideology, and the very nature of that ideology, makes them unable to manage anything as they are always misdiagnosing the problem and almost always applying the wrong solutions. Other than decline, disintegration and destruction, what is Marxism good for?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture