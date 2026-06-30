Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
10h

What you report that your friend says is consistent with how Islam has acted toward infidels for 1500 years. Islam is a political system disguised as a religion. And again, your friend is correct, the Persians have a self-important gene that makes them think they're better than anyone else - hence the arrogance of Persians combined with the mendacious nature of Islam creates a creature that only responds to overwhelming force. We should be ready to glass their ass, as I'm sure all Iran is doing now is playing for time. Great article, Michael. Thanks.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Blind Archer's avatar
Blind Archer
8h

That confirms my beliefs about Iran, that they're at war and/or picking fights with everyone, including other Islamic-majority nations. And that they won't honor any cease-fire or negotiated agreement for longer than it takes them to re-arm.

Also, my opinion: If Iran is going to claim the U.S. is breaking cease-fires when Israel responds to Hamas and Hezbollah -- none of whom are parties to the U.S./Iran agreement -- then the U.S. should reply in-kind that strikes by ANY Iranian proxies around the globe also break the cease-fire. And reiterate that the U.S. is Israel's ally, not Israel's nanny; if they want a cease-fire with Israel, they need to negotiate -- and keep -- an agreement with Israel.

We think we experience tribalism here in the U.S., but it's NOTHING compared to the tribalism in the Middle East and parts of Africa. We disagree and yell at each other, and maybe occasionally throw hands; they stage coups and go to literal civil war, kill each other, and behead survivors -- publicly.

It is not the same.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture