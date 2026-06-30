Over the past several weeks, I have been having an email discussion with a longtime friend of mine who lives in Kuwait. He is a Texas A&M engineering grad, so he has a basic understanding of American culture and follows news from America, and we worked together on a project in the Middle East and got to know each other on a personal level. He’s Muslim, so I ask him questions about Islam, and he asks me about Christianity, and we worked together to understand each other on a personal level.

I’ve been noticing how many of the “rising” DSA stars are Muslim immigrants, also how many tend to be female (or both) and how they are supported by mostly young, mostly white, and mostly female, doctrinaire left wing voters, so I was interested in his take about how left wing politics, especially when it features all things observant Muslims either despise or are forbidden from doing, attracts Muslims.

His answers were interesting.

I asked what he thinks about American presence in the Middle East and the war with Iran.

He said that people underestimate how important America is globally, and particularly in the stability of the Middle East. As America has increased its independence from the former OPEC region, it has worked hard to shift that supply focus in Europe away from Russia and toward the Middle East to fill the gap for hydrocarbons that America is currently producing on its own at record levels. This eliminates harm to the Middle Eastern markets there while strengthening American energy security.

I asked what would happen if America withdrew from the region.

He noted that would be the worst thing for the world that could happen. He said that religious and cultural tribalism is extremely strong in that part of the world and sects within countries and even entire countries would be at war with each other within a year or two of any American pull back. He says the Jews and the State of Israel are hated, but if the Jews weren’t there, the Middle Eastern countries would just be fighting each other. It is just their nature.

All the Arab states bitch about America in public but none wants America to leave.

As to Iran, they are universally hated around the region. They are Persian, not Arabic, and he says the combination of fundamentalist Islam and Persian history makes their leaders extremely arrogant. They believe they should be the power in the Middle East, and every other country should bow to them. For that reason, he believes the US is making a mistake to cut deals with them, simply because they will never honor an agreement with an infidel because they are far too superior to be bound by an agreement with a lesser person or civilization. The only way to stop them is to destroy them.

I asked about the DSA, the Muslim influence and the support from allegedly educated white women in America.

He said that any Muslim women who are currently running for office and appearing to be leaders in the DSA in America are shills for the men behind them. They are being allowed to run and appear to lead because the men behind them know that Americans can be fooled into believing this is a new Islam when the idea of using “Trojan horses” is ancient, and this is that. He noted that liberal women will never be an issue in Islam because they are simply not allowed to participate in that way—unless they are useful to the patriarchal leaders of Islam. If higher educated women are a problem, they just will not be allowed to go to college.

He did say that white women of European descent are still seen by Arab men as prizes to be taken and used and that white liberal women are fooling themselves to believe they are anything other than useful tools.

What about the ties between communism and Islamism?

He noted that in his experience with communism (he has worked on projects in Russia and China), everything, including human life, must give way to the plan. It is the same in Islam. I asked if he had noticed how even far left American politicians were getting purged for not expressing enough opposition to Israel, he said yes and it is the same in radical sects of Islam, the difference is that in America they get kicked out while in Islam, they get kicked out and beheaded. Both Islam and communism depend on authoritarianism and suppression of disagreement and dissent. He confirmed what many of us have thought, that Islam is more of a political movement than a religion.

He thinks the DSA is being funded by radical interests in the Middle East along with China. He thinks Mamdani and others are plants.

Of course, this is just one man’s opinion, but it is always helpful to get an opinion from outside the box. When we lived in the UK, the news coverage over there was markedly different to what was being aired in the US.

This is an ongoing conversation, so as things develop, I will report back.