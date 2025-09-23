I was in my shop late yesterday, using my woodworking addiction as stress relief. I was mixing a two part epoxy to secure some tricky joinery and I began to consider how neither of the individual components of the epoxy did much of anything alone, it was the act of mixing them that did the trick.

Bear with me, this will be relevant and make sense in a a few minutes.

I posted an interaction with a longtime acquaintance yesterday, in which I took a softer approach to bringing them over to conservativism, essentially using the Socratic method of maneuvering them into a position where they question their own beliefs rather than me telling them how they should think and what they should believe.

And I drew quite a bit of flack for being "too soft" - or that is how I took it.

But here's the thing.

Just as there are complicated people on our side, there are gradations on their side as well.

They range from the persuadable, to a vast number of resistant and intellectually and morally ambiguous and confused people, to the hard asses, the defiant who are so steeped in how evil they have been taught we are, they are never going to change their minds.

Each of those groups are individuals who are going to require different tactics to win over – and some are never going to buy into us being the winners. That last group will be the smallest but the most radical – they can only be contained, not conquered. The objective is to make them as small as possible.

I think the truth is that we have been winning for a long time. We are not good at short term battles, we tend to go all doomer with great frequency, but truth always wins in the long run. Good will always triumph over evil.

So many of our issues can only be resolved by a change of heart. They call Charlie Kirk all sorts of idiotic names, trying to get something nasty to stick - which for someone else who can’t respond in life might work - but the life record and legacy Kirk left behind completely refutes their lies - and he lived it in public for all to see. All people must do to find out about Kirk, what he believed, and how he lived is to look.

And while Charlie created a massive movement, his life wasn’t that different from the one most Christians (and Jews) live. It’s God, family, and country for us.

I meant it when I said there is no America without God. The left likes to go all "Handmaid's Tale" and scare everybody into a vision of some sort of repressive theocracy when the reality is that every individual with God in their heart needs no repressive regime to manage society because we self-govern ourselves under God's law.

I have always believed that our Founders gave us the best possible system of government for righteous people (and I came to that conclusion long before I knew of John Adam's famous quote), our founders contemplated a higher governance, a spiritual one that comes from inside us, not just a corporeal one enforced upon us.

We have talked until it we are blue in the face, but it hits different when people can see it in action for themselves – and because Charlie was extraordinary in his ordinariness as a Christian, that is to say that he exemplified who Christians normally are, the left has nothing to match or defeat it – and that is the root of the absolute fear we are witnessing.

The challenge we face now is how not to squander what Charlie Kirk bequeathed to us. The aftermath of his death has been the most visible example of Christian belief – in America’s back yard (literally mine, I live 30 minutes from where he was murdered), I have seen in my life. I cannot remember a time when there was an event so clarifying of the differences between conservativism and Christian belief and progressivism and its harsh religion of statism.

This is what it feels like to win and I’m not sick of it.

Like the two part epoxy that began this line of thought, let us not forget that as much as Charlie Kirk made a President Trump possible – twice - Donald Trump made Charlie Kirk possible. It took both to create this opportunity.

Let’s not waste it.