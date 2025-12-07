Unlicensed Punditry

Jason Stephenson
3h

I do not remember Obummer deporting anyone. In fact I remember the opposite. Rushes on the border not just the southern border, but also the northern border. In fact Bidens border policies were just Obummers on steroids.

KEVIN HALL
7m

What is also not abundantly clear to all is that the hysteria and lies, in order to fuel the same adrenaline rush must be increased over time. The same old pushing and shoving, and robbery is not the 6pm news it once was. Now we have to have stabbings on trains, and pushing people onto train tracks, and backing pickups into jewelry store windows with a mob rushing in to smash and grab. Oh, and let's not forget two attempts on the president's life - one being covered by a news station that up until that point had not covered even one of his campaign speeches - but just so happened to be at this one.

And just like the gladiator and arena battle of old, one man against one man was not enough, they had to bring in several gladiators and even let the tigers and lions in too.

You see all of this red-hot poker stuff must continue to escalate in order to let the brain-washed public continue to get its high - it's adrenaline rush - even if that means someone dies in even a more horrific way. And to add more escalating spice they throw in the racism card - even if it was one of their very own, or an illegal that did it. This is the new drug of choice for many and unfortunately its not ending anytime soon.

