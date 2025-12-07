Many conservatives, me included, bought into the idea that the death of old-school mass media was going to liberate us.

Goodbye Cronkite, goodbye Rather, goodbye three networks telling 330 million people exactly what reality was at 6:30 p.m. We imagined a renaissance of thought: a flourishing of independent voices, richer debates, a healthier civic culture unshackled from the narrative priorities of Manhattan newsrooms. But the collapse of the old media cartel did not usher in an age of open inquiry. It cleared the field for something far more volatile—a decentralized, algorithmically synchronized outrage machine that has transformed politics into a constant emotional emergency.

The old media curated narratives. The new media manufactures pain-influenced neurological events. And nothing better illustrates this transformation than the bizarre difference in public reaction to immigration enforcement under Barack Obama versus Donald Trump.

During the Obama presidency, immigration activists labeled him the “Deporter in Chief,” not as a joke but as an empirical description. The administration conducted removals at a scale unprecedented in modern history. Secure Communities was expanded. Interior enforcement increased. Family detention was used strategically to deter unlawful entry. These were serious policies with serious consequences.

Yet the country barely reacted. A few activist organizations grumbled, but there were no mass riots, no municipalities staging tearful press conferences, no celebrities performing cinematic monologues about children in cages, and no senators attempting emotional filibusters in the guise of moral theater. The enforcement system operated without generating a national nervous breakdown.

Then Donald Trump entered office and—despite implementing many of the same policies, often with more judicial constraints—the public response turned volcanic. Millions behaved as though Trump had dipped a fireplace poker into a supernatural furnace and rammed it into the nation’s collective psychological anal orifice. Activists shrieked. Cities declared themselves sanctuaries overnight. Journalists spoke in tones usually reserved for natural disasters. While the policy changes themselves were marginal; the emotional reaction was apocalyptic.

What changed was not the enforcement processes. What changed was the informational environment keeping the metaphorical poker red-hot.

Today’s digital ecosystem is not a marketplace of ideas; it is a metabolic furnace powered by algorithmic incentives. Political emotion is no longer a natural outgrowth of disagreement; it is an engineered product. Social media platforms reward panic because panic is high-engagement content. Radicalized podcasts, steeped in Alinskyite rhetoric, frame mundane bureaucratic actions as existential threats. TikTok activists with ring lights and no expertise deliver 12-second denunciations to millions. And ambitious politicians like Gavin Newsom and Mark Kelly treat digital hysteria as a campaign strategy, amplifying it to burnish their national profiles.

This system does not merely amplify sentiment—it creates it. It functions as a feedback mechanism: an activist account posts something alarming, the algorithm rewards it, politicians legitimize it, legacy media reports on the reaction, and the public absorbs the refracted panic as reality. The result is synchronous emotional choreography on a national scale.

Under such conditions, the country develops a kind of political dementia—a civilizational amnesia in which the past is not simply forgotten but erased if it contradicts the emotional demands of the present. Obama’s deportations fade from consciousness as though they never happened. Trump’s become a narrative symbol of authoritarianism. Memory becomes a liability. Context becomes an inconvenience. What matters is the temperature of the poker, not the substance of the policy.

We now mistake emotional heat for moral clarity. And because the digital furnace never cools, the poker never cools. America has become a nation that responds to politics not with deliberation, but with agonizing spasms.

This new media order also sustains the illusion of plurality. Yes, millions of accounts generate content, but they do so within a single incentive structure that rewards uniformity of emotional expression. It’s not a million voices—it’s one digitally synchronized scream. The appearance of diversity masks a deeper ideological standardization driven by platform algorithms. The result is an informational monoculture that is far more reactive, far more combustible, and far more immune to factual correction than the legacy media system it replaced.

The hard truth is that we did not democratize information. We got more facts and truth, but we also got more fake news and lies—and in the process, we industrialized hysteria. We did not escape propaganda—we subscribed to it. We did not replace narratives with truth—we replaced them with perpetual emotional escalation.

A republic cannot function when every bureaucratic action is treated as a moral emergency. It cannot think clearly when its political class behaves like a cast of emotionally overheated theater students auditioning for the role of Cassandra. And it cannot remain stable when its informational environment pits adrenaline against memory and outrage against comprehension.

America today is a Red-Hot Poker Republic, governed not by reasoned political discourse but by the temperature of digital outrage. And until the country learns to distinguish genuine civic threats from algorithmically manufactured meltdowns, it will remain trapped in a perpetual cycle of panic, amnesia, and emotional manipulation.

A nation cannot govern itself if that poker is kept red hot and cycled from furnace to anus every minute.