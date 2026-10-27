This morning the nexus of two seemingly unrelated things in my addled brain gave birth to this essay. The first were the insane reactions to President Trump’s restoration of the gloriously gold gilded statuary of the four “The Arts of War and The Arts of Peace” equestrian statues near the Lincoln Memorial and the second came from listening to today’s episode of the Ruthless podcast during my pre-dawn roadwork.

The Ruthless guys agreed (coincidentally) with my essay of last week claiming that the changes in the Democrat and Republican Parties began during Obama’s administration. They reminded of how Hendrick Hertzberger wrote in the New Yorker (October of 2008) that":

“Barack Obama had already been accused of betraying the troops, wanting to teach kindergartners all about sex, favoring infanticide, and being a friend of terrorists and terrorism.”

I’m sure the New Yorker intended it as a defense, but as it turns out it was a pretty accurate foreshadowing of where the Democrat Party would be eighteen years later, once again bringing the “hope and change” aspects of communism into direct conflict with the “already delivering” aspects of free market capitalism.

Communism is founded on three basic claims – 1) the inherent value of anything is equal to the amount of labor expended to create it, 2) profit is excess value that the capitalist steals from the workers who expended their labor to produce the thing, and 3) the only way to prevent that theft and protect the worker is to create a government bureaucracy to manage literally every aspect of…well, everything.

Capitalism is based on the principle that two parties can freely engage in any transaction, that transaction is based on a seller willing to sell and a buyer willing to buy and they reach a negotiated point where both are willing to transact an exchange and that point is called a price. Price is used to signal surplus or scarcity based on market conditions, the motivation of the seller is to make a profit, the motivation of the buyer is to satisfy a want, need, or desire as they define it.

Both have societies and governance that get built around each with very different rules and expectations.

Communism builds regimented, technobureaucratic societies where government is created to plan and decide what, how many, and how much of anything gets produced for the good of the population and who is going to be assigned to do it. It requires a strict structure with defined roles and responsibilities that starts with voluntary surrender of individual control in exchange for survival needs and due to the structural needs of the system, always ends with centralized, coercive control driven from the top down – and not necessarily due to ideology, but due to the that being the most efficient structure for autocratic government.

Capitalism only needs someone who wants to produce and sell and someone who wants to buy. No government is required. Of course, governments are created in capitalist, free market societies to allegedly protect the conditions necessary to protect free trade and even then, they tend toward centralization because that is what governments do. The trick is to resist the human urge from people who “know better” and will regulate market-based systems with bureaucratic oversight until they become very much like the top-down communist systems.

The difference here is that people have choice – choice to live with a little decentralized chaos in exchange for the power to change or abolish things that defy free market principles - because these systems draw their authority from the people, from the bottom up (at least in theory).

I’ve always asked three questions of proponents of any form or variant of communism (and yes, socialism, Marxism, and communism are all just degrees of communism):

What do you hate about capitalism? How are you going to change it? What will you implement as a replacement?

The answers to #2 and #3 are almost always “a people’s (or a “worker’s) revolution” and “communism”.

The interesting thing about these three is always #1 because I tend to get answers like selfishness, cronyism, fascism, corporatism, rich people, money in politics, inequality, racism, hate, greed – there seems not enough hate of capitalism to go around.

But history informs that none of that stuff goes away in a communist regime, it is just incorporated in government and the ruling class, most of it concentrated at the top levels.

There is probably no better metaphor for how communism creeps into capitalist socioeconomic systems than President Trump’s restoration efforts of the four “The Arts of War and The Arts of Peace” equestrian statues near the Lincoln Memorial (which were commissioned in the 1920’s but delayed due to WWII and finally installed and dedicated in 1951).

It is interesting how many people, mainly Democrats and Trump-hating Republicans, are screaming about the President’s restoration as being “gaudy and gauche” and that he should “pull out a history book” or “consult preservationists” before trashing up the monuments - complaints which I immediately understood to be some of the dumbest of the dumb because these sculptures were cast in bronze and were originally gilded in gold, so the brilliant gold finish is a restoration of their intended appearance, rather than an entirely new artistic treatment.

The darker appearance developed as the gilding deteriorated over the 75 years since they were erected.

The point being that shining gold was once understood to represent prosperity, pride, power and respect. Over time people forgot the statues were supposed to be bright and shiny and began to assume that dull and tarnished was just how they were meant to look. Instead of lax upkeep being the crime, restoring them to their original glory is now the crime.

That’s how people get seduced into communism. They are encouraged to forget how prosperity and liberty look, are trained to accept the status quo and even to rage against their restoration.