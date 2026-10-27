Unlicensed Punditry

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Carolyn Abbott's avatar
Carolyn Abbott
10h

Please excuse a long post in response to this excellent and timely commentary. I've had many years to think about how the American education system has failed out citizens, and this is where my thinking has arrived.

I grew up in the public education system in the 50-60s (K-college) in an Oklahoma college town -- my dad was a professor in the Biochemistry Department. I have lived in a small (population 7K) town in North Central Massachusetts, e.g., a more conservative part of the state than along the coast & Boston and in the western part with its many colleges, since the late 80s. Our son attended local public schools until he was 10. We were so disgusted with the local schools by then that we took him out of the public education system after 5th grade in 1996 and sent him to a Christian (Baptist) school from which he graduated at the top of his clas and then immediately joined the U.S. Army, where he received a completely different education.

MA legalized "same sex" marriage in 2004; many other issues in MA were similarly morally degraded. Before that, I had become a member of a local parent-teacher-community member committee that was assessing the public school curriculum -- that's when my eyes were opened to its deficiencies...for example, the committee never actually looked at or discussed what was in the curriculum! I was fortunate in having this exposure to public education "behind the scenes" (to a limited extent).

Many people who were educated in the 80s-90s onward have no idea about what's been occurring behind the scenes before, during that time and since in public education if they haven't been locally involved as I was when my son was in public school in the 90s. Thus, it's important to recognize that the Communist Party had a very deliberate strategy from its beginnings to undermine and sabotage American society from within (actually I should generalize this to Western civilization). This was detailed in the "45 Communist Goals" (excerpted from the book "The Naked Communist" by then-FBI agent Cleon Skousen). The 45 Communist goals were published in the Congressional Record in 1963. These goals have been almost fully achieved by now in the US.

In 1963, everyone in the U.S., especially the WWII veterans in Congress, understood the Communist threat. We're at the point we are now because over 60 years ago, our major institutions were stealthily overtaken and sabotaged. There was a concerted and now mostly successful effort to dumb down the American public school system and sabotage the country from within. Read goals #17-32 (link is at the end of my comments) and you'll see how this has been accomplished, with the complicity and compliance of the traditional media, Hollywood, the courts and THE MARXIST TEACHERS UNIONS. NOTE: No other 'profession' is unionized -- this union should not exist.

These goals were first published on the Internet in 1997, when grassroots publishing via the Worldwide web went mainstream (I worked at a high tech company then that helped pioneer the Internet, so I had the opportunity to see them then). Several generations of college students who were indoctrinated in the US public education system have graduated from college with Education degrees and infected our local communities' schools. Conservatives were working, going to church and raising their families and were oblivious to what was occurring under the radar screen, so to speak. We are now reaping that harvest.

https://1776history.com/2022/05/31/communisms-45-goals-for-america/

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Janna's avatar
Janna
10h

Communism, defended by the newest brainwashed generation:

It hasn’t been done right in the past but we’ll do it right this time around.

How many millions will die this time?

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