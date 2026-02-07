Several years ago and because I recommend placing this book in the hands of every high school junior and senior in America, I wrote this review to help parents understand why doing that is necessary - and now that we are seeing the lack of awareness in our kids weaponized by collectivists, I thought I would post it here for all to read.

The God That Failed is a 1949 collection of six essays by Louis Fischer, André Gide, Arthur Koestler, Ignazio Silone, Stephen Spender, and Richard Wright, the common theme of the essays is the authors’ disillusionment with, and abandonment of, communism.

In the mold of C.S. Lewis’s idea that “No man knows how bad he is till he has tried very hard to be good”, Richard Crossman, the editor of “The God that Failed”, wrote:

“But no one who has not wrestled with Communism as a philosophy, and Communists as political opponents, can really understand the values of Western democracy. The Devil once lived in Heaven, and those who have not met him are unlikely to recognize an angel when they see one.”

It has been said that the impulse of the left is totalitarian. An honest review of the historical performance of the left indicates that statement is more than mere words because history has a way of settling arguments that ideology tries to keep alive.

In 1949, six former Communist believers published The God That Failed, a slim volume that landed like a quiet thunderclap. Arthur Koestler, Ignazio Silone, Richard Wright, André Gide, Louis Fischer, and Stephen Spender were not offering policy prescriptions. They were offering confessions—accounts of how a movement that promised justice, dignity, and equality had instead delivered coercion, conformity, and moral rot.

At the time, many dismissed the book as Cold War propaganda or the sour grapes of apostates.

Seventy-five years later, history has rendered its verdict.

They were right.

What these writers understood—long before the Berlin Wall fell or Soviet archives were opened—was that Communism fails not primarily as an economic system, but as a moral one. It demands ideological obedience over individual conscience. It elevates abstract collectives above real people. And it justifies cruelty in the language of progress.

They saw it firsthand. Koestler described how independent thought becomes heresy once a movement claims moral monopoly. Silone recognized that revolutionary politics replaces compassion with theory, turning workers into symbols rather than human beings. Wright discovered that even racial justice becomes transactional under Party discipline. Gide witnessed a society built on fear, surveillance, and forced cheerfulness. Fischer and Spender chronicled the quiet terror of dissent inside a system that treats doubt as betrayal.

What they diagnosed was not a temporary corruption of a noble idea. They identified something structural: when a political ideology claims total authority over truth, it inevitably suppresses freedom.

And history confirmed it.

The Soviet Union collapsed under the weight of its own lies. Mao’s China left tens of millions dead. Cambodia’s killing fields, Cuba’s prisons, North Korea’s hereditary tyranny, Venezuela’s economic implosion—each followed the same pattern. Grand promises. Centralized power. Crushed dissent. Human suffering.

These were not accidents. They were features.

Defenders of socialism still argue that “real communism has never been tried,” as though every failed experiment were merely a misunderstanding. But when the same outcomes recur across continents and cultures, we are no longer dealing with implementation errors. We are confronting design flaws.

The contributors to The God That Failed understood this early because they had lived inside the machinery. They saw how revolutionary movements begin by speaking the language of empathy and end by enforcing obedience. They watched moral certainty harden into authoritarian control. They learned that once ideology becomes sacred, people become expendable.

Their warning was not limited to Marxism. It was broader and more unsettling: any system that subordinates the individual to an abstract vision of the future will eventually justify atrocity.

That lesson feels painfully relevant today.

We live in an era of renewed ideological fervor—where dissent is policed, speech is regulated, and moral virtue is increasingly measured by conformity to approved narratives. Once again, we hear calls to subordinate liberty to collective outcomes. Once again, critics are told that resistance proves their moral deficiency. Once again, complex human problems are reduced to slogans.

The same psychology is at work.

What makes The God That Failed enduring is its insight into how good intentions become instruments of control. The authors were not cynics. They were idealists who learned—at personal cost—that utopian politics inevitably collide with human nature. You cannot engineer virtue. You cannot mandate equality of outcome without coercion. And you cannot abolish freedom in the name of justice without destroying both.

Capitalism is imperfect. Liberal democracy is messy. Markets produce inequality and cultural friction. But history shows that societies anchored in individual rights, voluntary exchange, and decentralized power generate prosperity—and prosperity creates space for moral choice. People can disagree without disappearing. They can fail without starving. They can dissent without imprisonment.

That is not trivial. That is civilization.

Many years ago, long time 60 Minutes commentator Andy Rooney opined:

“Communism got to be a terrible word here in the United States, but our attitude toward it may have been unfair. Communism got in with a bad crowd when it was young and never had a fair chance… The Communist ideas of creating a society in which everyone does his best for the good of everyone is appealing and fundamentally a more uplifting idea than capitalism. Communism’s only real weakness seems to be that it doesn’t work.”

The writers of The God That Failed did not claim to possess all answers. They simply refused to surrender their conscience to ideology. In doing so, they offered one of the most important lessons of the twentieth century: when politics becomes religion, freedom becomes heresy.

In our current political climate, at least half of America has succumbed to what Daniel Boorstin, the noted American historian, described when he wrote in 1962:

“We risk being the first people in history to have been able to make their illusions so vivid, so persuasive, so ‘realistic’ that they can live in them. We are the most illusioned people on earth. Yet we dare not become disillusioned, because our illusions are the very house in which we live; they are our news, our heroes, our adventure, our forms of art, our very experience.”

That “we” applies to the psychologically damaged and abused left, the children of the God that failed, and continues to fail every time it is tried.

History has proven them right.

The tragedy is not that they were correct.

The tragedy is how often we still need reminding.