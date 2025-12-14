Facebook friend Jefferson Knight posted Susan Neiman’s December review of Desire and Fate by David Rieff in the New York Review of Books. As a teaser, he excerpted this quote from it:

“Ketanji Brown Jackson is proving to be the sharpest justice on the Supreme Court. But Joe Biden’s promise, while campaigning against Bernie Sanders in the South Carolina primary, to appoint the first black woman justice left a residue of doubt about her qualifications.”

Ya think? In my view, KBJ is doing a fine job of erasing that “residue” of raising doubts about her qualifications (or lack thereof) and removing all doubt on her own.

Given that amazingly daft analysis of KBJ, there was just no freaking way I wasn’t going to read Neiman’s review, dig into both her and Rieff’s books for myself (because I knew who Rieffs parents are) and write something.

Let me just say that my research did not disappoint.

Just so you know who the players are, here is a quick bio of each.

Neiman is an American moral philosopher, cultural commentator, essayist, and director of the Einstein Forum in Potsdam, Germany, a position she has held since 2000. Her last book was 2023’s Left Is Not Woke, in which she argues that certain “woke” tendencies (like tribalism and anti-universalism) diverge from traditional left-wing Enlightenment values—even though “woke” has the same Critical Theory underpinnings as most Marxist thought, which is the basis for “traditional left-wing Enlightenment values.”

Rieff is an American nonfiction writer, journalist, policy analyst, and cultural critic. He is the only child of the renowned writer and intellectual Susan Sontag (who distanced herself from communism and her 1967 statement calling the “white race... the cancer of human history” and “identified” as a democratic socialist) and sociologist Philip Rieff; his parents divorced when he was young, and he was raised primarily by his mother.

After reading Neiman’s review and gathering information about Rieff’s book, I teased out two themes:

The left believes that the right is like them and believes in nothing but power and is willing to say and do whatever it takes to attain and sustain it.

The left is not woke at all, you capitalists are.

When not referencing her own book, Neiman’s review spends a lot of time exposing why the progressive left simply can never understand the conservative and populist right. Referring to elections in the US and Brazil, she writes “Could their political discourse really be hijacked by conflicts over who’s allowed to use which bathroom? I was gobsmacked to learn that it could”, exposing that her conception of the issue is simply bathroom access and not the larger issues that extend to a wave of mentally ill biological men invading women’s spaces.

I don’t think she expected a conservative to read Rieffs book OR her review of it because she, perhaps unintentionally so, exposes how the left sees everything except the will to power as superficial. For example, the treatment they give issues like transgenderism is cast more as a war of slogans and messaging rather than a real cultural and civilizational threat. It seems clear she, and I think most on the left share her view, honestly does not believe the issues the GOP raise are real because for the left, they aren’t. For them, it is just Republicans weaponizing bathroom access for political gain, and doing it well enough to fool the rubes into voting for them.

In their world, and because no issues are real issues, it is all just a big game, a war of messaging over things nobody on either side really believes because both sides are just trying to win the same superficial advertising war.

Let’s just say they are very serious about their unseriousness.

Rieff’s book, in my opinion, is really just a truly remarkable book length example of “I’m rubber and you’re glue, whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you!”—because you see, wokeness is really a capitalist invention, and a tool of the bourgeoisie!

And I’ll bet you didn’t know that. Frankly, neither did I.

Come here for a few yuks and get schooled instead, I guess.

In his book, Rieff enumerates four interlocking claims, that:

Wokeness is capitalist complicity rather than opposition—and wokeness and identity politics serve as capitalism’s latest extension, commodifying identities for profit while leaving economic structures untouched, thus masking conformity as radicalism through marketable instability. Wokeness elevates unfalsifiable personal feelings and trauma narratives above objective truth, using therapeutic tools like trigger warnings and safe spaces to enforce conformity, foster victimhood, and undermine reason, the triumph of subjective essentialism and trauma is also a capitalist tactic. Modern society can be described as disguising intolerance and rudeness as moral superiority, which erodes due process, artistic freedom, and high culture, accelerating Western decline through institutional conformism and kitsch – and again, a weapon of the capitalists. Wokeness leads to a tragic acceptance of fate over desire, warning that wokeness’s alliance with capitalist conformity hastens cultural suicide, advocating instead for reason and irony over therapeutic hubris.

Remember, in this scenario, we are the glue.

Look, it pays to do a little manscaping south of the border, slip on the old Speedo banana hammock, and sneak into the shallow end of the pool with the other grape smuggling lefties (wearing their floaties and water wings) every once and a while just to get a flavor for what they are thinking, and thinking that Ketanji Brown Jackson is proving to be the sharpest justice on the Supreme Court lets you know that what you are about to learn is comedy gold—if it weren’t so serious.