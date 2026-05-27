Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
1d

You nailed this topic. “Voluntary self-restraint” is absolutely the key to a healthy and functioning society. This is taught by parents and grandparents. This is taught by having fathers in the home. This is taught the first time young ones exhibit uncontrollable behavior until restraint and politeness is finally learned. More than a whole generation has missed this lesson, as evidenced by the events in your article.

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
1d

"Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." - John Adams.

Mobs are the embodiment of all of the deadly sins, to include hate and greed. Hate is the nature of lynch mobs. Greed is the nature of flash robbery mobs.

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