Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
3h

Unlike the apocryphal quote you mention, there is no doubt as to the authenticity of Franklin's statement near the conclusion of the convention...

"In these sentiments, Sir, I agree to this Constitution with all its faults, if they are such; because I think a general Government necessary for us, and there is no form of Government but what may be a blessing to the people if well administered, and believe farther that this is likely to be well administered for a course of years, and can only end in Despotism, as other forms have done before it, when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic Government, being incapable of any other."

http://www.benjamin-franklin-history.org/constitutional-convention/

Today we have citizens that believe in absurdities, and not all on the left mind you. The average person will tell you that Social Security is some kind of individual retirement account; it isn't and it never was. But a lie once believed is twice as resistant to the truth, because no one wants to admit that they fell for a lie.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture