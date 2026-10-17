Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
Oct 17

Sadly we can't stop it because we don't have the will. We are too afraid of being called racist, but more importantly we don't have any representation that opposes the trajectory we are on. Let's face it, the Thune republicans have outsourced opposition to .......... the democrats.

Reply
Share
Sherrie Mathieson's avatar
Sherrie Mathieson
Oct 17Edited

Too many Americans think Europe has nothing to do with them. Yet so many lessons can be taken--already. We've become a spoiled"What have you done. for ME, lately"? votership. The youth, especially. "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what YOU can do for your country" is long forgotten--as is Pearl Harbor.

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture