There is an entire worldview - and entire industries - built on the blind hate of Donald Trump. It has been manufactured intentionally by a group of Democrats and globalists to reap power, money and status.

Thanks to DNI Tulsi Gabbard, that entire anti-Trump fantasy world is about to collapse.

The documents DNI Gabbard is releasing show how that world was constructed, who was responsible for it, and who has been making money and political advantage from it since it began in 2016.

Members of the legacy media have benefitted greatly from it – media stars were made, books were written, sinecures obtained, and awards bestowed – all leading to material benefit. People like Jake Tapper, Jim Acosta, Chuck Todd, and the assorted Pulitzer winners made entire careers off reporting on baseless lies. The entire reason for MSNBC to exist for the past decade was generated by a hoax. Late night TV has been an in-kind contribution to the Democrat Party due to it. The cancellation of Colbert’s Late Show sure seems to indicate CBS was comfortable spending 100 million a year while losing 40 million of it to supply the progressive movement with a strong propaganda outlet in Colbert.

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were at the top of it all. I doubt Obama ever gets touched. Unless the Democrat money laundering machine that supports Obama’s wealth is destroyed, he won’t feel the pain of what he did. It is becoming clear that Obama directly ordered all of this, but he is going to be protected by the sacrificial lambs who did the actual dirty work.

Hillary will escape prison, but she might get a little bruised up. She is still vulnerable as the genesis of all the fraudulent information the Russia lie was built upon, namely the Steele Dossier.

It is in writing that Obama ordered the redo of a Presidential Daily Brief in December of 2016 that reported that other than what the Russians and the Chinese usually do, there was no evidence Russia was actively engaged in collusion with Trump to sway the election, but Obama needed a report that said the opposite, so he went to the one man he knew would give him what he needed – John Brennan.

John Brennan was Obama's Lavrentiy Pavlovich Beria. Obama named the man, Brennan found the "crimes".

Brennan’s goose is cooked. I think he and several other people are going to do time. He and Clapper directly lied to Congress. Comey, Rice, Sally Yates, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and many others were neck deep as well, but Brennan was the kingpin of this conspiracy. Like how Stalin erased Beria, Brennan is about to disappear from any picture he was in with Obama.

It is interesting how fast the media got the “leaks”. Within 24 hours of Obama telling his Intel folks that they needed to give him what he wanted, information that supported the new narrative of coordinated material influence by the Russians started showing up with the heavy insistence that the Russians didn’t want Hillary, so they offered to help Trump, and he agreed. After weeks of leaks like these, it didn’t matter what the PDB said, the narrative was set – a narrative with which the media was all too happy to run.

We began an age in 2016 where the legacy media went from penalizing getting the first story wrong to awarding Pulitzers for getting the wrong story first.

The media might not have been completely anti-Trump at that time, but they saw careers being boosted and awards won because this story had all the elements of an espionage thriller in real life, one filled with salacious sexual behavior of a rich an powerful man, his ruthless attacks on poor Hillary, his partnership with an enemy of America to win the presidency, and that he was an asset working for Russia from the Oval Office.

The problem is that these documents, including the more shocking of them that were released this morning, prove it was all a lie down to the “a’s”, the “and’s” and the “the’s”.

The media is resisting now by ignoring the story. The same is true for the Democrats and the NeverTrumpers.

I’m also beginning to see threads in this that lead directly to the war in Ukraine, but I need a few more days to tie those loose ends up.

I highly recommend you go and watch Megyn Kelly’s monologue from her show and her subsequent interview with Matt Taibbi yesterday. Here is the YouTube link:



