Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
Apr 7

As long as the 100% of the shots I am missing are mRNA shots I don’t mind missing them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
mvlbob's avatar
mvlbob
Apr 7

GREAT piece !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture