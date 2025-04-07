Look, I'm sick to death of these myopic arguments about tariffs.

If it makes the "Free trade is the answer to everything and tariffs are ALWAYS bad only when we do them" crowd feel better, I surrender.

In capitalism, we all know there are winners AND losers. That is the way it should be if you believe in meritocracy, innovation and competition. May the best man win - and there is also the evolutionary "survival of the fittest" aspect of creative destruction.

But as the world economy is structured today, free market capitalism, as a textbook concept, does not exist and when trade is unbalanced, the losers lose big even when they appear to be winners.

That's us.

We won the globalism competition but in doing so we lost many jobs as well as entire industries and largely became a service economy that just consumed. In the interim, we built a fake economy that used government dole, aid, add block grants to fill in the gap created in our economy created by lost industries. We have massive structural subsidies that can't be seen with the naked eye. Some of that is what DOGE is finding.

Yes, imports lowered our overall cost, and yes, the global economy is better for it, but at a national level, at what cost to jobs and national security?

That is what this is about, not some argument over economic theory and philosophy. Unbalanced trade has exacted a price, something I guess we have forgotten in four short years after we tried to pause a national and global economy and then restart it - and recognized the things we needed in a pinch that were no longer made here. I just wish the cocksure part time economists would, for once, look at all dimensions instead of winning a stupid argument over tariff theory.



You read Henry Hazlitt’s 1946 book, Economics in One Lesson. Congrats.

I am a conservative with an econ degree, a finance degree, an engineering degree and an MBA. I studied under Austrian school professors, so if anybody should understand this, I'm in a pretty good position to get it. I know tariffs, in a clinical sense, are a bad idea - and I agree if we were only using them as an economic tool this is a big mistake - but that is not all this is about.

I don't believe in 4D, 8D, or 12D chess - we don't have that kind of time. The f*cking GOP Congress is still acting like this is just a sunny day stroll along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées - that it ain't. We have a ticking debt bomb that nobody wants to talk about at the end of the avenue.

This isn't some esoteric strategy, typically for Trump, this is the swing of a meat axe to get every foreign leader's attention right now. Because every day passes, as a nation, we get deeper in the ditch.

Trump isn't playing chess, he is acting on instinct based on his experiences - I recall hearing a story about him inviting a bunch of Japanese investors over to a hotel he was trying to sell - he shocked his team when he shifted from talking about the hotel to something else he got them interested in and actually sold to them. Afterwards, his team wanted to know what the hell happened for him to switch after they spent weeks preparing the pitches and tours - Trump told them that five minutes in, he knew the Japanese were not going to buy the hotel, so he turned on a dime and sold them something else (that coincidentally made a bigger profit). Yeah, Trump also made some bad reads and went bankrupt - but you learn from those as well.

We all knew this about him when we voted for him.

One thing I know is that you do miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

So, as I said just the other day - sack up.