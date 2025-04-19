Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KEVIN HALL's avatar
KEVIN HALL
Apr 19

From your mouth to God's ear. I had my own chat with the almighty today and I asked him to let me know if I am the one who is in the wrong in our society. How can people be so, in my opinion, 'STUPID' and not see what is going on here

When it's rules for thee but not for me, that is the epitome of Elitism.

I saw something similar many times in my career. I was in the technical field and there were times that when 'Person B' did not like the approach 'Person A' was taking (and many times succeeding), that person 'B' then threw the mighty 'PROCESS' card - you're not following process, and attempted to undo all the great work person A did. Many times I saw it to be successful, and guess what - all of A's work was undone, A then left the project and company, and then nothing pretty much got done after that, and the crap we were all attempting to improve remained in place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DEBORAH PERNICE's avatar
DEBORAH PERNICE
Apr 19

I was on social media pause for Easter until our *fake* Catholic Scotus Justices did not observe the same silence.

Ditto what you're saying here.

The scales seem to be tipped for the American Communist Lawyers Union (aka "Anti Christian Lawyer Union")

PRAY FOR AMERICA AND BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES

speak now while we can lest we become like the UK and the EU

"marque uno para español marque dos para Farsi

press 3 for English ...."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture