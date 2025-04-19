From the number of posts, you can probably tell that my mind is in overdrive today. I’m actually spinning. I came in from working outside to commit these thoughts to a post because I just had to get them out of my head.

I’m grappling with the dysfunction of our court system in much the same way I wrestle with the chaos of our political system, but in my conception of our system of governance, the courts aren’t supposed to be a source of struggle, at least not this kind.

The political arena is built to be a rough-and-tumble, volatile space - a national grievance forum where competing visions clash loudly and messily. It’s designed to absorb the heat of our divisions. In contrast, the court system is meant to be the calm, sane, ordered, and principled interpreter of our laws - a steady hand that upholds fairness and reason. Yet, right now, our judicial system feels anything but calm, sane, ordered, or principled. It’s as if the very institution meant to anchor us in rule-based clarity has drifted into the same stormy waters as our politics.

My core struggle boils down to this: the courts are failing to deliver the impartiality and structure they’re supposed to embody. The judicial system is designed to let disputes play out until they reach a point of intractability, stepping in as a reactive force to break deadlocks and provide resolution. It’s a line of defense, not an action-oriented offense. But what happens when that defensive role morphs into something else- when courts transgress into activism, picking sides, allowing one group to act with impunity while denying another the ability to defend itself? This isn’t a hypothetical; it’s a distortion that undermines the entire system.

I try to steer clear of hyperbole, though I’ll admit I sometimes lean into it. But this isn’t exaggeration - it doesn’t take a legal scholar to see the problem. If the courts permit one president, their administration, and their party to engage in illegal or destructive acts - whether through active neglect or under the guise of lawful authority - while blocking another from addressing those same issues, the scales of justice aren’t just tipped; they’re broken. One side wins, the other loses, and that outcome isn’t determined by fair competition or adherence to the law. It’s the result of a judicial system that’s lost its moorings, with one hand blatantly manipulating the balance.

Consider the issue of immigration, where this imbalance is glaring. If a current president and their administration are required to convene independent courts to individually adjudicate every illegal entry, complete with a lengthy appeals process, before they can deport those who crossed the border unlawfully, the system grinds to a halt. Meanwhile, a prior president and their administration can flout existing laws, sidestep vetting, and allow unchecked illegal immigration under the pretense of asylum—promising reviews that may never happen. These two approaches are fundamentally at odds. One is paralyzed by process; the other operates with reckless abandon. The result? A judicial quagmire that makes resolution impossible.

Setting aside the absurdity that reviewing just the cases from the Biden administration’s border policies would take centuries, this situation is a catastrophe of existential proportions. It’s the kind of paralyzing dysfunction that Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven, architects of strategies to overwhelm systems, could only have dreamed of - even if they were conjuring visions while on magic mushrooms. This isn’t just a policy failure; it’s a prescription for national suicide. It signals the end of America as a functioning, sovereign nation—a literal unraveling of everything that defines us.

In my opinion, we are in dangerous territory right now, getting extremely close to a point of no return.

As some have said, our Constitution is not a suicide pact. But this perversion of its principles, this judicial abdication of fairness and reason, transforms the United States into something dire: a massive holding cell on Death Row, awaiting a collapse that feels increasingly inevitable. When the courts cease to be the impartial arbiters of our laws, when they bind a current majority elected government in favor of a past one that acted in detriment to the nation, they become complicit in the nation’s demise, leaving us all to bear the consequences of their failure.