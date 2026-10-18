Far too many people dismiss my cornpone observations of how many answers to our human hubris are found by simply observing nature as Redneck ramblings, but my Mississippi granddaddy taught me very early on how his daddy and granddaddy taught him that people want things to be complicated and because they look for complexity, they tend to find it and the simple, effective answers elude them.

Stick with me for a bit, I promise this will eventually make sense.

I noticed the story of a California chemical engineer who pleaded no contest to poisoning a colleague by putting cadmium in her water bottle. The dude had been poisoning her for two years by slowly introducing the cadmium to her water bottle in small doses and over time, she became increasingly debilitated by the poisoning.

If he had just shot her, his act would have been obvious - or if he just dumped a bunch of poison into her drink at once, she would have noticed and he would have been discovered, so he chose to try to kill her slowly over a long period of time and maybe it would be unnoticed or some other factor would be blamed.

He was only caught when she tasted something funny in her water and set up some cameras, catching him in the act.

And even though he was caught red-handed, he posted $2-million bail after a few days in custody and was released with GPS monitoring, enabling him to resume a semi-normal life with his family as criminal proceedings dragged on for years. In 2023, the soft on crime Alameda County Dist. Atty. Pamela Price offered him a plea deal for one felony count of poisoning with no additional jail time. At the sentencing hearing, the judge remarked that the deal was “extremely generous, considering everything in this case,” and doubled his probation term from one year to two years.

Xu never served additional jail time and last week, he petitioned the court to have his felony charge dismissed because he completed the two years of probation. They dismissed it.

Then a week or so ago, I happened across an article about the combined efforts of the USDA and the government of Guam to eradicate the Brown Tree Snake from Guam by air-dropping parachute wearing bodies of dead mice - containing a carefully measured dose of acetaminophen (Tylenol) - into the forest canopy where the snakes hunt and feed.

Acetaminophen, of which I just took a handful to quiet my arthritic knees and hips before our morning run, is highly toxic to brown tree snakes, and consuming the bait can kill them. Lucky for me, I’m haven’t achieved toxic levels – yet…

Originally native to Australia, Papua New Guinea, and parts of Indonesia, the brown tree snake was accidentally introduced to Guam, probably through military cargo following World War II. This snake population found a veritable all you can eat buffet in the trees and as a result, has devastated Guam’s native bird populations, causing the disappearance of most of the island’s native forest bird species from the wild.

At this point, the jury is out on total eradication, but it might get the snakes to a level they can be managed well enough for at least some of the bird populations to be reestablished.

The problem with management is that it can never end. If “management” is ever relaxed or the subject species becomes tolerant to the technique (say the snakes adapt to the point the Tylenol is no longer toxic or learn to avoid mice), management becomes ineffective and the invasive species begins to spread again.

There have been some successes – Norway rats in New Zealand and feral goats in the Galapagos Islands are a couple of them. The Galápagos goat eradication is particularly revealing. It demonstrates that even an enormous population can be eliminated when territory is defined, effective technology is available and the remaining individuals can be tracked – but the European starling demonstrates how an introduction involving relatively few birds can ultimately produce a population so widespread that eradication becomes inconceivable.

The determining factor is often not the species itself, but how long it has been allowed to spread before meaningful intervention begins. Species that have spread across large territories, reproduce rapidly, inhabit difficult-to-access environments, or can easily reinvade treated areas become extraordinarily difficult, if not practically impossible, to eliminate. In many cases, the difference between successful eradication and permanent infestation is simply how quickly the invasion is recognized and addressed.

Eradication is most likely to succeed when a species is discovered early, its population is small and geographically isolated, and effective methods exist to eliminate it without harming native species. When dealing with invasive species, the broader lesson is that prevention is almost always more effective and less expensive than attempting eradication after a species has become established. In other words, it works best to recognize the threat early, then take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.

Then this morning when I saw the pictures of the burning Limoges town hall in Limoges, France, these two items came together in my mind as perfect analogs for the invasion of France (and by extension, the entire Western world) by Islam.

There is no more invasive species in the West than people bearing the 7th Century behaviors of Islam.

There is a lesson to be learned from these two articles about how the West has been poisoned slowly, consistently, and intentionally to the point most have noticed their symptoms but not the origin of the threat and just can’t imagine how this all is happening to them. In the same vein, those same people are ignoring the damage the invasive species they have invited into their own homes is currently doing and how capable it is of completely eradicating native species if it is not stopped.

This invasive species knows no boundaries and adapts to almost any environment. The only answer is to define a perimeter and completely eradicate it within those boundaries.

The lesson is already there in the natural world. It is not like humans are not part of the animal kingdom because we’ve seen this before. The only question is whether we will realize it before it is too late to take off and nuke the site from orbit.