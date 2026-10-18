Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
Oct 18

You’re gonna be called names for this, but you’re right…

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J Adams's avatar
J Adams
Oct 18

While this might be a good solution where the population is concentrated, the problem is that the invasive species is among us and being fed every day by the forces of hatred of everything civilized. The people at the "No Kings" rallies on Saturday have been thoroughly brainwashed into thinking that anyone who does not think like them is a Fascist, Islamophobe, homophobe, racist, etc. The got this way by watching or listening to propaganda organs like the dinosaur media of ABC, CBS, NBS, CNN and PBS's NPR and many more.

The cancer of Islam has been defeated on the battlefields of Europe going back to their defeat at Tours in 732 and the end of the Ottoman Empire's loss at the gates of Vienna on 9/11 (of 1683)- No coincidence, that date.

Europe decided to commit cultural suicide by forgetting history and welcoming in the rule of the followers of the pedophile from Meckha who hate everything Europe and the West stands for. The best nuke to deal with this is to place all of the mouthpieces on stakes of reality and take away their broadcast licenses if they don't live up to the existing laws about balanced coverage on the public's airways as well as take away their sources of funding by boycotting the companies that advertise on them.

But it would require a purge of the Democrats who control the FBI, DoJ and other agencies who are really the protectors of the Deep State. (95% of all political donations from DoJ employees go to Democrats). Not to mention the RINO's in Congress who will do anything their sponsors tell them to do even if it means cultural suicide. But let's not get into the hundreds of millions of dollars that Mitch McConnell and his Chinese family have made while he has been in office.

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